Pauline Ferrand Prevot Parts Ways with Canyon

Canyon has announced in a statement this morning that it is parting ways with Pauline Ferrand Prevot for 2021 and beyond.
Pauline has been riding with Canyon since 2017 and in that time has won 3 XCO World Cups, 2 XCO World Championships and the marathon World Championships
, all while struggling with iliac endofibrosis
.
|Pauline has enriched Canyon enormously since 2017 - and I'd like to emphasise I don't just mean that in sporting terms. Of course, we were delighted with every one of her wins: on the road, in cyclocross and especially her two current cross-country World Championship titles. But Pauline is more than the successful racer we all see: she is a stunningly positive character and a true ambassador for the sport. Pauline is a role model: she stands up, she fights, she doesn't lose sight of her goals. I wish her all the best for her sporting and personal future.—Roman Arnold, Canyon Founder
There's no word yet on where Pauline will be racing next year although the Canyon press release hints at her moving "closer to the centre of her life, her family". As we speculated in our Racing Rumours post
, this could well see her end up on her partner's set up - Absolute Absalon. We're still guessing at this point though and will update you with any official news as we get it.
