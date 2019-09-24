Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Pauline Ferrand Prévot Wins a Second Rainbow Jersey at the Marathon World Championships

Sep 24, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Flag issues sorted Pauline can finally celebrate her stripes.

Just three weeks after winning the XCO World Championships in Mont Sainte Anne, Pauline Ferrand Prévot has added a second Rainbow Jersey to her collection at the Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships last weekend in Grächen, Switzerland.

While XCO races normally last between one hour and twenty minutes to one hour and forty minutes and take place on a course between 4 and 6km long, Marathon races can be held over 60 to 160km courses and last much longer. The women's course in Grachen was 70km long and featured 3,500 metres of climbing.

Ferrand Prévot set off in the lead group at had a lead by the 14km mark in the race. Pauline's winning time was 3:57:09, with silver medallist Blaža Pintarič 1:53 behind and Robyn de Groot taking the bronze in a sprint 2:40 down.

bigquotesIt was very fast at the start. So I knew I had to make a gap on the downhill so I went full gas. I’m really, really happy!Pauline Ferrand Prévot

The men had to contend with a 94km course featuring almost 4,200m of climbing. The race featured many XCO pros including Cink and Flückiger but they faded before the line and Colombia’s Héctor Leonardo Páez León took the win in a time of 4:17:58.

bigquotesIt was really technical so I started to prepare for this at the beginning of the season. It’s very hard to describe how I feel because it’s a long time I’ve been trying to win this jersey. Now I am the World Champion. Thank you everybody!”Héctor Leonardo Páez León

XC Marathon World Championship Results

Women

1. Pauline Ferrand Prévot - 3:57:09
2. Blaža Pintarič +1:53
3. Robyn de Groot +2:40

Men

1. Héctor Leonardo Páez León - 4:17:58
2. Kristian Hynek +0:26
3. Samuele Porro +1:13



Regions in Article
Grächen

Posted In:
Racing and Events Pauline Ferrand Prevot XC Racing


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Yet again a multi world champ in one year! On fire again!
  • 1 0
 What a comeback for Pauline ! Congratulations !
  • 1 0
 Amazing comeback from illness last year!

Post a Comment



