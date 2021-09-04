Pauline Ferrand Prevot Pulls Out of the 2021 Race Season

Sep 4, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Pauline cool and calm before the start.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot has announced on social media that she will not be racing in Lenzerheide tomorrow or at any more big races this season.

In her post on social media, Pauline states she decided to pull out of racing as her body is not fully recovering from training. Pauline does not want to cause any damage to her body by continuing her race season this year. The news follows a 12th place in the XCC Short Track race on Friday. Pauline says she feels "deeply tired, mentally and physically" from racing.


bigquotesStarting my off-season today in Lenzerheide, with chips and spritz while the others are doing the last recon before the race. I feel deeply tired, mentally and physically. I don’t have energy and my body is clearly not recovering from training. I decided to stop my season before I make too much damage to my body. I’m happy with my decision because I know it’s the best one. I will come back stronger next year.

Thanks a lot for your support and good luck to all the athletes who are racing! 1st place or 49 or whatever, you are all true heroes Pauline Ferrand Prevot

It's sad to hear that we won't be seeing Pauline lining up tomorrow or at any more big races this year, but we can't wait to see her back at full speed for the 2022 race season.

7 Comments

 That must have been a hard decision to make. All the best and hope to see you back when you're ready!
 good for her, not feigning an injury
 Well-deserved.
 Few days ago Greg Van Avermaet same thing, he blamed the vaccin.
 I guess he was shocked that over training and age can happen? At least Pauline is honest about it.
 @Sscottt: it's amazing to see how talented she still is when she is not at 100%
