Pauline Ferrand Prevot Pulls Out of the 2021 Race Season

Starting my off-season today in Lenzerheide, with chips and spritz while the others are doing the last recon before the race. I feel deeply tired, mentally and physically. I don’t have energy and my body is clearly not recovering from training. I decided to stop my season before I make too much damage to my body. I’m happy with my decision because I know it’s the best one. I will come back stronger next year.



Thanks a lot for your support and good luck to all the athletes who are racing! 1st place or 49 or whatever, you are all true heroes — Pauline Ferrand Prevot