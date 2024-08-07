Pauline Ferrand Prevot Signs with Team Visma | Lease a Bike For 2025

Pauline is an exceptionally talented athlete who decided to devote herself entirely to mountain biking a few years ago. With her Olympic gold medal, she has now completed mountain biking. I admire that she has taken the bold decision to return to the road with a clear objective: to win the Tour de France Femmes.



It will be a challenging project, but we as a team believe she can do it. We will support her in achieving her goal. Although the transition to road racing will take some time. Mountain biking is an explosive one-and-a-half-hour sport. A road race is more about endurance over a longer period. We will give her time to become a road cyclist again. She will be our team leader in the grand tours, but she will also be able to compete in the Walloon classics. — Team manager Rutger Tijssen