Pauline Ferrand Prévot Takes Fourth Rainbow Jersey in 2022

Oct 8, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

It may be the off season for World Cup racing but that isn't stopping Pauline Ferrand Prévot from continuing to stack up the World Champ titles.

The Gravel World Championships took place for the first time this weekend with racing in Italy dominated by XC racers with a top three filled with World Cup riders. Pauline topped the podium to secure her fourth World title this year and the 10th of her career. Pauline is the first person to ever hold the XC, XCC, XC Marathon and Gravel titles at the same time.

The win wasn't easy for the French rider with a very close sprint finish to the line against Sina Frei. After being dropped in the final 500 meters Chiara Teocci completed the top three with Jade Treffeisen in fourth and Barbara Guarischi taking fifth.



Racing and Events Pauline Ferrand Prevot


