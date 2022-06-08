Pauline Ferrand-Prevot Will Not Be Racing the Leogang XC World Cup

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot shared on Instagram today
that she will not be competing at the World Cup this weekend in Leogang, choosing to focus her attention on objectives later in the season.
|« Choice, it's also renowned. » A bit sad, but sure of my choice.
Landing in an important block of preparation for my goals of this season, I won’t be at Leogang World Cup this weekend.
I will return to the championships of France in Brittany and the World Cup of Lenzerheide.—Pauline Ferrand-Prevot
Ferrand-Prevot is currently ranked 12th overall in the World Cup standings. Her season started off with a win in the Short Track in Petropolis, but with a DNF at the first XCO of the season in Petropolis due to illness and a DNF in the Short Track race in Nove Mesto after an unfortunate mechanical, the overall is undoubtedly now out of reach.
The six-time World Champion has historically been very good at tapering her training to peak for specific one-day events, so we have no doubts that she is aiming to regain the World Championships stripes on home soil in Les Gets August 24-28.
The European Championships are the weekend prior to World Championships in Germany, so that could be another goal for the reigning European Champion.
Her next races will be the French National Championships at the end of June, before tackling the Lenzerheide World Cup July 8-10.
