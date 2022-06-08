Pauline Ferrand-Prevot Will Not Be Racing the Leogang XC World Cup

Jun 8, 2022
by Sarah Moore  
Pauline Ferrand Prevot is always a threat to the top spot.

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot shared on Instagram today that she will not be competing at the World Cup this weekend in Leogang, choosing to focus her attention on objectives later in the season.

bigquotes« Choice, it's also renowned. » A bit sad, but sure of my choice.

Landing in an important block of preparation for my goals of this season, I won’t be at Leogang World Cup this weekend.
I will return to the championships of France in Brittany and the World Cup of Lenzerheide.Pauline Ferrand-Prevot

Ferrand-Prevot is currently ranked 12th overall in the World Cup standings. Her season started off with a win in the Short Track in Petropolis, but with a DNF at the first XCO of the season in Petropolis due to illness and a DNF in the Short Track race in Nove Mesto after an unfortunate mechanical, the overall is undoubtedly now out of reach.

The six-time World Champion has historically been very good at tapering her training to peak for specific one-day events, so we have no doubts that she is aiming to regain the World Championships stripes on home soil in Les Gets August 24-28.

The European Championships are the weekend prior to World Championships in Germany, so that could be another goal for the reigning European Champion.

Her next races will be the French National Championships at the end of June, before tackling the Lenzerheide World Cup July 8-10.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Pauline Ferrand Prevot Leogang World Cup Xc 2022 World Cup XC XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the EWS Tweed Valley 2022
113784 views
What’s the Significance of the Specialized Direct-to-Consumer Move? It’s Complicated.
82620 views
Tech Randoms: EWS Tweed Valley 2022
64147 views
Spotted: SRAM Prototype E-Bike Motor
57060 views
Pro Stage Results from EWS Tweed Valley 2022
55270 views
Opinion: You Should Be Fixing Your Own Bike
49967 views
First Look: Cavalerie Anakin V2 - A Gearbox Enduro Bike Made in France
34440 views
More Tech Randoms: EWS Tweed Valley 2022
31839 views

5 Comments

  • 30 0
 I also will not be racing the Leogang XC World Cup.
  • 2 0
 I feel you. Same here.
  • 3 0
 Same. I'm focusing on my main goal as well. These damn pants still fit around my waist...
  • 2 0
 And I will not be putting you on my XC fantasy team.
  • 2 1
 We wish her the best and a speedy recovery.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008256
Mobile Version of Website