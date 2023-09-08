Pauline Ferrand Prevot Withdraws From Les Gets XCC World Cup with Illness

After a strong weekend of riding, I started to feel unwell on Monday. Still wanted to make it to Les Gets, and give it a try. But I just felt weak, sick, not able to ride more than 1 hour this last few days.

It’s a shame to miss tonight XCC, in my home country World Cup with the rainbow jersey. But health first! I will try to recover to make it happen on Sunday.

Good luck to everyone, but extra cheering to Loana Lecomte.

Thanks to my amazing Ineos Grenadiers to have made the decision. Knowing me I would have started with 40 degrees fever — Pauline Ferrand Prevot