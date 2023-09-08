Pauline Ferrand Prevot Withdraws From Les Gets XCC World Cup with Illness

Sep 8, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Pauline Ferrand Prevot has announced she will not be able to compete in the XCC short track race in Les Gets after battling illness this week.

bigquotesAfter a strong weekend of riding, I started to feel unwell on Monday. Still wanted to make it to Les Gets, and give it a try. But I just felt weak, sick, not able to ride more than 1 hour this last few days.
It’s a shame to miss tonight XCC, in my home country World Cup with the rainbow jersey. But health first! I will try to recover to make it happen on Sunday.
Good luck to everyone, but extra cheering to Loana Lecomte.
.
Thanks to my amazing Ineos Grenadiers to have made the decision. Knowing me I would have started with 40 degrees feverPauline Ferrand Prevot

We hope Pauline Ferrand Prevot is able to recover for Sunday and get between the tape at her home race.

