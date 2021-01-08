Pauline Ferrand Prevot's Switch to Absolute Absalon Confirmed

Reigning XCO World Champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot has signed with the Absolute Absalon team for 2021 and beyond after racing for Canyon since 2016. Prevot will be making the switch to BMC bikes but will be sticking on RockShox suspension after the Absolute Absalon switched suspension sponsors from Suntour this off season.
|She's Arrived! We're incredibly excited to announce the newest BMC athlete and latest addition to the Absolute Absalon team, cycling icon, Pauline Ferrand Prevot
It's been hard to keep this one quiet!—BMC Bikes
|Time to end the suspense! We are delighted to welcome Pauline Ferrand Prevot to the team!
Of course, it was a big surprise for all—Absolute Absalon
The six-time World Champion will be joined by Titouan Carrod, Filippo Colombo and Mathias Azzaro on the team after Jordan Sarrou made the switch to Specialized
.
5 Comments
Post a Comment