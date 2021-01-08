Pauline Ferrand Prevot's Switch to Absolute Absalon Confirmed

Jan 8, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Reigning XCO World Champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot has signed with the Absolute Absalon team for 2021 and beyond after racing for Canyon since 2016. Prevot will be making the switch to BMC bikes but will be sticking on RockShox suspension after the Absolute Absalon switched suspension sponsors from Suntour this off season.

bigquotesShe's Arrived! We're incredibly excited to announce the newest BMC athlete and latest addition to the Absolute Absalon team, cycling icon, Pauline Ferrand Prevot

It's been hard to keep this one quiet!BMC Bikes

bigquotesTime to end the suspense! We are delighted to welcome Pauline Ferrand Prevot to the team!

Of course, it was a big surprise for allAbsolute Absalon

The six-time World Champion will be joined by Titouan Carrod, Filippo Colombo and Mathias Azzaro on the team after Jordan Sarrou made the switch to Specialized.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Bmc Pauline Ferrand Prevot


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of 2021 Team Moves [Updated: Danny Hart Signs with Five Ten for 2021]
96204 views
Update: Sam Hill Confirms 3 More Years with Nukeproof CRC Team
90816 views
Ridden & Rated: 11 of the Best New Men's Riding Pants
70351 views
Eliot Jackson Signs With Santa Cruz
66233 views
The Shredmaster is a High Pivot, 29er, Gearbox Downhill Bike That Takes a Water Bottle
55471 views
Review: 2021 Vitus Escarpe 29 CRX - Reasonably Priced & Ready to Rip
52672 views
Home of the Monster T - Inside the Russian & Ukrainian Vintage Freeride Scene
51830 views
Graham Agassiz Parts Ways with Evil
43978 views

5 Comments

  • 1 0
 Yeah, that was a surprise...
  • 1 0
 Quelle surprise !!!
  • 1 1
 Wow, this is the biggest news of the day. I’ve heard that she knows that guy to or something.
  • 1 0
 Didn't see that coming... yeh I did, we all did.
  • 1 0
 Whaaaaatt?!?!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008560
Mobile Version of Website