Pauline Ferrand Prévot Could be Signing with Ineos

The racing rumours season is starting to heat up as it appears Pauline Ferrand Prévot could be joining Ineos in 2023.
While there are no public announcements just yet VeloNews has reported
that two sources have confirmed the agreement for 2023. VeloNews says the first source said the deal was "100 percent" done with a second source stating Pauline would be Ineos' "first female racer".
Pauline has had an incredible season in 2022 with the XC, XCC and Marathon World Champ titles with a potential fourth rainbow jersey as she may be racing at the Gravel World Championships. It is not clear if a potential move to Ineos would mean road racing would be added to the French racer's calendar or what bike she would be riding. Currently, Tom Pidcock, who races for the Ineos Grenadiers team, rides blacked-out BMC bikes.
We have reached out to Ineos and will update the article if we hear any details.
Ineos " we have so much money, we will hire a team of people to run around the course and push the seat down for you"
So, maybe a commencak XC-Team. Or Ineos-Commencal-XC-Racing?