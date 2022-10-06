Pauline Ferrand Prévot Could be Signing with Ineos

Oct 6, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Pauline like a bat out of hell increased her gap with every passing lap.

The racing rumours season is starting to heat up as it appears Pauline Ferrand Prévot could be joining Ineos in 2023.

While there are no public announcements just yet VeloNews has reported that two sources have confirmed the agreement for 2023. VeloNews says the first source said the deal was "100 percent" done with a second source stating Pauline would be Ineos' "first female racer".

Pauline has had an incredible season in 2022 with the XC, XCC and Marathon World Champ titles with a potential fourth rainbow jersey as she may be racing at the Gravel World Championships. It is not clear if a potential move to Ineos would mean road racing would be added to the French racer's calendar or what bike she would be riding. Currently, Tom Pidcock, who races for the Ineos Grenadiers team, rides blacked-out BMC bikes.

We have reached out to Ineos and will update the article if we hear any details.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Pauline Ferrand Prevot


8 Comments

  • 10 1
 I preferred the rumours that she was spending a lot of time on an enduro bike. With her fitness and skills that would be cool to see.
  • 4 0
 BMC "But we are going to have an auto dropping seat post next year!"
Ineos " we have so much money, we will hire a team of people to run around the course and push the seat down for you"
  • 3 0
 great move for PFP if actually happening.
  • 2 0
 "PFP parts ways with..." story coming to a bike website near you soon.
  • 5 0
 I think that has been a given for a while, has to be a little awkward when your longtime ex boyfriend is your boss. Obviously she handled it amazing this year, but after the year she has had, she can pick where ever she wants to go.
  • 3 2
 I want an elite top ten XC racer to compete on an aliexpress open mold frame. Please it would be so glorious
  • 2 5
 Regarding the bike: new commencal? If she's actually going to ineos, it would not interfere with their current road bike sponsor.
So, maybe a commencak XC-Team. Or Ineos-Commencal-XC-Racing?
Below threshold threads are hidden





