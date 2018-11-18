VIDEOS

Video: Trail Dog Lovers Will Adore This

Nov 18, 2018
by Oli Dorn  

A Traildog movie about Oli Dorn and his faithful friend Balu. Filmed and produced by Say Mahalo.

PAWS & WHEELS shows how much fun you can have not only on two wheels but also on 4 paws while surfing the trails. Unique shots, emotions and a whole lot of fun are waiting for you. Therefore “Start filming”.

Anyone who knows Oli Dorn personally, probably only knows him as being in the company of his dog Balu. The Australian Shepherd follows him all over the place and has been present at every activity since he was a puppy. Being a herding dog, there is nothing worse than being left home alone, which is why Oli decided to train Balu into being a trail dog. Ever since it has been a vision of his to make a trail dog video. In 2018 he finally managed to take this vision, together with Susanna Kosa of Say Mahalo, and make it a reality. In making this wonderful movie, Susanna succeeded to portray the friendship between the two, making it a masterpiece.






6 Comments

  • + 1
 This is one of the best vids I’ve seen on PB. It captures everything that’s cool about the bond between man and dog and the spirit of shredding trails. Honestly a MTB and a trail dog is the only way that a human can experience even a little bit of the feeling of “running with the pack”. I think it’s primordial and goes way back to the time on our ancestral history when we first bonded with wolves. I’m sure the “hairless apes” looked with longing upon the fleet footed wolves that could tear through the forest many times faster than we could ever run. Now we can finally experience a little of that ability on our bikes. MTB and dogs! Really awesome. Now if you throw in some beer into the mix.... you’d have the greatest vid ever!!!
  • + 1
 This makes me want a doggie pal even more than I have thus far! I help out at my local dog rescue, which as far as I can go unfortunately, I live in a tiny flat, and I don't think it would be fair on a dog to have to cope with such small living conditions. Maybe one day I'll get the bigger place with a garden, and the husky I dream of giving a home, so we can both rip into our local woods.
  • + 1
 Shepherds are natural trail dogs. My Border Collie really changes his face whenever he's running in front of my bike. I mean, you can actually see him smiling. I'm the one in charge of making him stop every now and then to allow him to catch is breath and hydrate. If it was up to him, he'd just run all day long.
  • + 2
 Love the fact that Balu has to look over his shoulder every now and then as if to say "hurry the pheck up!"
  • + 1
 man! the dog can shred a trail!
  • + 0
 Nice????

