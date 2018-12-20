PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Field Test: Scott Ransom

Dec 20, 2018
by Paul Aston  


PINKBIKE FIELD TEST
SCOTT RANSOM 900 TUNED

The bike’s 64.5° head angle means that it’s a comfortable descender. When you consider the long wheelbase too, it’s clear what sort of riding this bike is aimed at.

Words by Paul Aston, photography by Trevor Lyden


2019 marks the return of the Ransom. It used to be Scott’s do-it-all bike back in 2009 before enduro became its own discipline. It rocked 160mm of travel, tipped the scales at around 30lbs and had a funky looking pull shock system dubbed the “Equalizer”.

With the Genius happily taking its place as the trail bike in Scott's range, this leaves the Ransom to fill the gap between that and the Gambler downhill bike. With 170mm of travel front and rear and 29" (or 27.5+ wheels), the new Ransom blurs the boundaries between enduro, freeride and downhill but climbing still receives a nod with the TwinLoc system.
Ransom 900 Tuned Details

Travel: 170mm front and rear
Wheel size: 29" or 27.5" (700 Tuned)
Frame construction: carbon
Head angle: 64.5º
Chainstay length: 438mm
Sizes: S, M, L, XL
Weight: 29.10 lb / 13.20 kg (size L)
Price: $7,500 USD
More info: www.scott-sports.com

The geometry is modern but arguably still slightly conservative, considering its intentions (and the similar numbers found on its trail brother, the Genius), with a 64.5° head angle, 467mm reach on our size large, 438mm chainstays and a 75° seat angle.

This 900 Tuned model features a Fox 36 FIT4 fork, SRAM X01 Eagle 12-speed drivetrain, Code RSC brakes, and wheels and finishing kit from Syncros to arrive at the $7500 USD price.


FIELD NOTES



Climbing

As a 170mm travel enduro race bike, the Ransom has well thought out geometry for climbing and Scott’s own TwinLoc system makes the suspension sit up in its travel in climb mode.

That said, it still climbed better after I had adjusted the seat so that it was as forward as possible and angled the nose down to help get my weight further forward on the uphills, which suggests that the seat angle could be steeper. Unfortunately, the TwinLoc system still keeps the fork high in its travel. It does tilt the bike forwards slightly but would climb even better if the rear end rode higher and the fork sagged more.

I found the bike’s rear suspension supportive in open mode, which is surprising considering Scott’s choice to spec all of their bikes with the TwinLoc system. There's a bit of shock movement if you're standing up and cranking with the shock in the fully open mode, but nothing too crazy, and it was more than acceptable on all but the smoothest of climbs I took the bike on. Plus, the additional levels of traction really helped when things were exceptionally steep or rough.



Descending

The bike’s 64.5° head angle means that it’s a comfortable descender. When you add the long wheelbase to the mix, it’s clear to see what sort of riding this bike is aimed at. I do feel that the ride would have been enhanced with even more aggressive geometry and it would have been nice to see a slacker head angle, which would increase the bike’s stability even further. Yes, considering their Genius trail bike, that has 150mm travel and a 65º head angle, is not an enduro bike it would have been nice to see another degree knocked off the head angle to get it into real downhill bike territory.

Although there are plenty of arguments either way for fork offset, I found that the lower 44mm offset number really helped with the bike’s steering stability in high-speed situations, particularly when there were lots of uneven smaller bumps, such as natural roots and rocks that fed back their input into the bike’s bars. Equally, the bike didn’t feel especially twitchy, and I liked the feeling of needing to make positive inputs to change the bike’s direction.




Pros

+ Good looking, well-specced bike
+ Fantastic on big hits
+ Light weight
Cons

- TwinLoc system compromises suspension
- Geometry could be more extreme given its intended purpose
- EXO casing tires on an enduro race bike



44 Comments

  • + 12
 29" and 170 travel...safe to say a more capable DH bike than anything we had 5 years ago.
  • + 0
 Maybe in certain aspects, but theres scenarios where 30mm more travel is gonna be noticeable and 5 years ago there were still good choices for dh. It is more versatile for sure and a bike I would love to own
  • + 12
 Looks like Adam couldn't get the fork to bottom out. Maybe check for spacers?
  • + 11
 Can't get enough of huck-to-flat photos. Keep 'em coming!
  • + 3
 That fork flex in the photo is insane. Wonder how head tube angle and how the fork compresses are related to the flex. Cause this photo looks like the fork is compressing more than others with the slacker head angle.
  • + 3
 @dtimms: Came to say the same thing. Plus this shot is of the fork mid-travel where the other ones have been near bottoming out. Either way pretty eye opening to see the flex
  • + 2
 @dtimms: Also could be optical illusion but looks like the stanchions are shifted to the front side of the crown. Clapped demo fork with sloppy bushings?
  • + 8
 170 mm on an xc shock... next!
  • + 3
 I understand PB's reasoning, but more and more I think that the sb150 was put in the wrong category. We're in an era where geometry and burliness define a bikes intent and capability moreso than 10-20mm of travel. 3 bikes in and it sounds like the SB is still the most capable on test.
  • + 6
 Yeah this is fair. I ultimately felt that the Bronson vs SB150 comparison would be the most interesting, and maybe in hindsight I'd organize them differently.
  • + 1
 Uh-oh here come the Yeti Fanboys.
  • + 2
 Slack seat angle with a middling reach measurement. Why can't bike companies get their heads around a steeper seat angle and adding some more reach? The saddle to bar would stay the same but we'd get a better climbing position.
It's like they've been told they can only change two things per new model, when there's a list of half a dozen changes that need to happen.
  • + 2
 Surprising that none of the "Super Enduro" bikes received overly positive reviews. Curious as to what their ideal Super Enduro bike is that is currently out there. Looking to get a new bike in this category sometime over the next 12 months and was hoping this Field Test would point me in the right direction.
  • + 2
 I've noticed that the testers want these bikes to climb well, for their intended purpose, yet they are claiming that a 64.5 degree head angle is not slack enough for this bike, and the others alike. I understand the Stumpy Evo drops into that DH bike head angle category but not every manufacture should have to follow suit. These bikes still need to climb and it doesn't make sense to design them with a head angle and supporting geometry to have them perform closer to a DH bike when you should buy a DH bike if you're that serious. Just my two cents, maybe I'm just bored at work and babbling.
  • + 1
 Every time I read:

"That said, it still climbed better after I had adjusted the seat so that it was as forward as possible and angled the nose down to help get my weight further forward on the uphills, which suggests that the seat angle could be steeper."

All I'm going to do is think it needs a 10mm longer stem and that the chain stays are probably too short.
  • + 2
 I feel like the tire complaint would be similar to bikes coming with pedals. Everyone wants something different so put something cheap and people can tailor them to their liking? Bike is siiiiick tho. Id love to have one
  • + 11
 Specing exo tires is just a way for the bike to look lighter on paper but anyone who is buying a 170mm bike is going to want something burlier.
  • + 4
 The exo and DD or DH versions of these tires are virtually the same price
  • + 4
 True, but if enough manufacturers read these reviews, we won't have to do an expensive tire swap on day 1 with our new bikes!
  • + 1
 That was a brief written review (can't watch video at current computer). Clearly Paul Aston only likes 76+ degree STAs.

Should mention the bike has no ISO mounts as this rules it out for some.
  • + 1
 Really no iso mounts? how dumb is that! that should defiantly have been mentioned.
  • + 1
 Always liked the looks of Scott bikes, just a shame that the twinloc system ruins it. Fine on an XC bike, not on a 170mm enduro bike.
  • + 1
 I thought in real life no one rode 29ers with anything in mind but pedalling. But I must be wrong bacause all the reviews are for 29ers... Oh Frown
  • + 2
 My demo had the EXO PLUS casing on the rear. I thought this was the spec and not standard EXO?
  • + 3
 Running mine with a Grip2 damper in the fork and X2 and it is superb
  • + 1
 Horst Link? Kind of but not really. There is more to a Horst Link than just the pivot being on the chain stay with the axle and der. mount on the seat stay.
  • + 2
 No?
  • + 1
 Too small to be a DH bike, too long to be ridden all mountain. Why even produce this thing?
  • + 2
 Because it's really fun to ride?
  • + 2
 The brits are so hard to please ????
  • + 1
 True.
  • + 2
 Only $7500? What is this, the cheapest bike in the test?
  • + 1
 Yesterday, 65 degrees wasn’t slack enough. Today, it’s 64.5. When will we be satisfied?!
  • + 1
 when it matches transitions 64 degrees
  • + 1
 Why don't you let Paul talk haha. this bike looks sweet but to much bike specific product for my liking.
  • + 1
 Tempted with this one. Anyone else tried it?
  • + 1
 So all the Super Enduro bikes suck...?
  • + 3
 Nah, they're all quite sick. Nothing's perfect though, and for the price they go for it's worth being detail-oriented.
  • + 1
 1:05....How NOT to jump! Jeez
  • + 1
 Deja-vu
  • - 1
 Exo casing tires are correct choice for this bike.
  • + 1
 This is a mini DH bike speced with trail tires...
  • - 2
 Still expensive....
  • + 2
 Certainly is, but it's refreshing to see this level of spec below $8,000 considering the previous tested bikes were around $9,000. Still out of my range.

Post a Comment



