Pinkbike Academy Winner Max Grayston Joins The Orbea Commission

Press Release: Orbea

“Orbea is excited to welcome Max to the family. After watching Max take each challenge thrown at him during the PBA in stride and with a positive attitude and drive to learn and excel. Orbea can not wait to see how Max continues to grow, as a rider and with the brand. Orbea is excited to have another talent in the Sea to Sky corridor and can't wait to show the world the projects we have in store.” — Parker DeGray, North American Marketing Manager

“We are more than happy to see such a talented rider joining Orbea. Undoubtedly a great addition to the family to continue growing the brand awareness in North America and inspire, especially the younger generations with Max´s riding style.” — Iñaki Ucín, Orbea’s Sponsorship Manager.

“My long-term goals as an athlete are to stay healthy and enjoy it all! I want to continue to improve my technical riding and deepen my bag of tricks! Other goals are to continue to progress as a rider, enjoy the experience and explore more parts of British Columbia, Canada, and the world! I want to continue to challenge myself and others to ride at the best of their ability.”



“I’m excited to work with Gully (Geoff Gluevich) and ride some gnarly lines with the guy! I am also hoping to pick up as much knowledge and learn what I can from him and maybe pressure him to push his riding a bit as well !” — Max Grayston

Max is no stranger to the limelight, he's a content wizard in his own right. In 2023 Max will join The Orbea Commission, focused on generating content and showing what's possible on the Rallon.Max puts in the work, trains hard, and is the one well-rounded rider. He is currently based in Whistler Canada.Orbea is proud to have such an amazing human being, rider, and ambassador leading The Commission content project and representing our brand. During Max’s time at Pinkbike Academy, he proved himself as a stylish rider pushing the limits of what can be done on a bike. His creative eye during challenges and endearing personality off the race track are just a few reasons why we are excited to work with him in 2023.As a whole, we are beyond excited to welcome Max to the Orbea family and know that he is just getting started in creating a long-lasting legacy in mountain biking. With his unique riding style and content creation skills, we aim to work together on video projects and some other surprises to come! Keep an eye on social media for this guy to see what unfolds.