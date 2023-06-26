Reece Wallace Hosts 'RW Invitational' Freeride Contest in Dream MTB Backyard

As an accomplished freerider, Reece Wallace is passionate about promoting and advancing the sport of freeride. Because of this, Reece is hosting the first annual 'RW Invitational' freeride competition in his backyard this August 2-5th.
|After renovating my crack shack and a full year of building, I'm proud to finally bring a big bike event back to BC. I'm stoked to share my backyard with my riding family and freeride community. Can't wait to see everyone let loose, shred and have fun - Reece
Taking place in the ultimate mountain biker's backyard in Nanaimo, BC, the course features stunts that are both progressive and trickable. Nestled in the mountains of Vancouver Island, the backyard course has been meticulously designed by Reece and his team to challenge riders on these unique BC inspired features.
Hosted by Reece Wallace, the RW Invitational is a media only event poised to become the highlight of the summer for freeride mountain biking. The event features an elite roster of some of the world's most renowned riders:Invited Athletes:
Tom Van Steenbergen
Emil Johansson
Brage Vestavik
Bas Van Steenbergen
Ethan Nell
Carson Storch
Tomas Lemoine
Syzmon Godziek
Kurt Sorge
Casey Brown
Vinny Armstrong
Brayden Barrett-Hay
Jaxson Riddle
Paul Genovese
Peter Kaiser
Paul Couderec
Nicholi Rogatkin
Johny Salido
Hayden Zablotny
Georgia Astile
Dillon Butcher
Caleb Holonko
Caroline Buchanan
Bienve Aguado
DJ Brandt
As the event is taking place in Reece's backyard, this is a media only event with no spectators.
This event is made possible through the generous support of sponsors, volunteers and the local community.
Supported by: Giant Bicycles
, Marzocchi
, Maxxis Tires
, Competitive Cyclist
, Leatt
, Industry Nine
, ODI Grips
, Tannus
, Nanaimo Hospitality Association
and Tourism Nanaimo
.
Full course preview soon.
For more information, visit the website
or follow @reece_wallace
on Instagram.#RWInvitational
#ExploreNanaimo
5 Comments