Reece Wallace Hosts 'RW Invitational' Freeride Contest in Dream MTB Backyard

After renovating my crack shack and a full year of building, I'm proud to finally bring a big bike event back to BC. I'm stoked to share my backyard with my riding family and freeride community. Can't wait to see everyone let loose, shred and have fun - Reece

As an accomplished freerider, Reece Wallace is passionate about promoting and advancing the sport of freeride. Because of this, Reece is hosting the first annual 'RW Invitational' freeride competition in his backyard this August 2-5th.Taking place in the ultimate mountain biker's backyard in Nanaimo, BC, the course features stunts that are both progressive and trickable. Nestled in the mountains of Vancouver Island, the backyard course has been meticulously designed by Reece and his team to challenge riders on these unique BC inspired features.Hosted by Reece Wallace, the RW Invitational is a media only event poised to become the highlight of the summer for freeride mountain biking. The event features an elite roster of some of the world's most renowned riders:Tom Van SteenbergenEmil JohanssonBrage VestavikBas Van SteenbergenEthan NellCarson StorchTomas LemoineSyzmon GodziekKurt SorgeCasey BrownVinny ArmstrongBrayden Barrett-HayJaxson RiddlePaul GenovesePeter KaiserPaul CouderecNicholi RogatkinJohny SalidoHayden ZablotnyGeorgia AstileDillon ButcherCaleb HolonkoCaroline BuchananBienve AguadoDJ BrandtAs the event is taking place in Reece's backyard, this is a media only event with no spectators.This event is made possible through the generous support of sponsors, volunteers and the local community.Supported by: Giant Bicycles Nanaimo Hospitality Association and Tourism Nanaimo Full course preview soon.For more information, visit the website or follow @reece_wallace on Instagram.