VIDEOS

Peaking: Nicholi Rogatkin's Quest for Number One

Aug 17, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  

Red Bull Joyride in Whistler is the biggest event in freestyle mountain biking. A win here cements a rider’s spot among the world’s best. Spend 72 hours with Nicholi Rogatkin as he prepares for his run at the gold.


MENTIONS: @redbullbike


Must Read This Week
Is This Linkage Fork the Future of Suspension? - Crankworx Whistler 2017
150453 views
Jenny Rissveds to Miss World Champs
74564 views
Specialized Update Enduro for 2018 - First Look - Crankworx 2017
69697 views
New Kona Process Carbon: EWS Spy Shots - Crankworx Whistler 2017
61429 views
Unno's Showstopping Carbon DH Bike: First Ride - Crankworx Whistler 2017
56259 views
Results and Recap Video - Whistler EWS 2017
55987 views
Some Bros Just Got Humbled: Dirt Diaries Results and Films - Crankworx Whistler 2017
53886 views
Top 10 Ridden US Biking Destinations in July
53355 views

1 Comment

  • + 2
 I like it when a rider is finishing his run after a bail. Should get some extra points for that. (Red Bull Joyride) But at the horrible Rampage crash i couldn´t believe that the people around him didn´t stop him from riding. Luckily he kept his skills under control and finished his run without further injuries. That video was cool. Sick tricks !

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.029464
Mobile Version of Website