Peaking: Nicholi Rogatkin's Quest for Number One
Aug 17, 2017
by
Red Bull Bike
Red Bull Joyride in Whistler is the biggest event in freestyle mountain biking. A win here cements a rider’s spot among the world’s best. Spend 72 hours with Nicholi Rogatkin as he prepares for his run at the gold.
@redbullbike
fossydh
(7 mins ago)
I like it when a rider is finishing his run after a bail. Should get some extra points for that. (Red Bull Joyride) But at the horrible Rampage crash i couldn´t believe that the people around him didn´t stop him from riding. Luckily he kept his skills under control and finished his run without further injuries. That video was cool. Sick tricks !
[Reply]
