Pearl Izumi Versa Pant - Review

Oct 31, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
Pearl Izumi describes their new Versa clothing line as being “Bike clothing specifically made for nothing specific.” In other words, there aren't any retina-searing fluorescent colors to be seen, no giant logos splashed across every inch of fabric. In fact, the Versa pants don't immediately look like they were designed for cycling, and that's the point – they're pants you could wear around town without attracting odd looks. Try that with a pair of flashy downhill pants and the results probably won't be the same.

Versa Pant Details
• DWR-treated polyester
• Zippered pockets
• Reflective striping
• Colors: kelp, shadow grey
• Sizes: 28-30
• Lifetime warranty
• MSRP: $125 USD
www.pearlizumi.com

The pants have a slim, slightly relaxed fit, and are constructed from polyester that's received a DWR treatment to help keep light precipitation at bay. There's no shortage of pockets, with two zippered hip pockets, a zippered thigh pocket, and two rear pockets, one with a zipper and one without. A reflective stripe is in place above the left rear pocket, as well as on the inside of each leg that becomes visible once the cuff is rolled up. Good old-fashioned belt loops are in place to help take care of the fit around the waist if you end up between sizes. Available in whole sizes from 28-38, the Versa pants retail for $125 USD.


The Versa pants have a casual, low key appearance.
There's a reflective stripe hidden on the inside of each leg for extra night-time visibility.


Performance

My taste in clothing is skewed more towards Goodwill than Gucci, so I'm fully aware that $125 is a lot of money to spend on a pair of pants that are going to spend the bulk of their life covered in dirt and dust. That being said, the Versa pants are incredibly comfortable, both on and off the bike. Lower-profile knee pads will fit underneath without any trouble, and there's enough stretch in the fabric to accommodate all of the contortions that come with mountain biking. They're not waterproof, but they do dry quickly, and they've worked well for the cool, drizzly, and muddy rides that are the hallmark of fall in the Pacific Northwest. I tend to overheat pretty easily while riding, but as long as the thermometer read 60° F (15.5° C) or below I didn't have any temperature related trouble.

The zippered hip pockets are large enough to easily hold a wallet or smartphone without any issues, and although I never really used the outer thigh pocket, it's there if you need it. I did find that I had to roll up the right leg to keep it away from the chain – the pants don't taper as much as a pair of traditional DH pants would. That's not a huge deal, but I wouldn't mind seeing a snap or something similar added to the inside of the right leg that could be used to bring the extra material in for riding.

Other than that small quibble the Versa pants have been faultless, and they've held up very well to all the muddy miles they've been subjected to, with no rips or undue wear to speak of. They've cleaned up nicely each time I've tossed them in the washing machine, which is especially impressive considering my sub-par laundry skills.


There's no shortage of pockets, and most of them have zippers to keep your valuables from falling out behind you on the trail.



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesPearl Izumi's Versa pants are perfect for everything from impromptu pump track sessions to long rides in cooler weather, with an excellent fit and plenty of cycling-specific details. Best of all, you won't look like you forgot to change out of your pajamas before heading out on a ride. Mike Kazimer






15 Comments

  • + 5
 These look pretty legit, IMHO. Loose but not too loose, not nuclear green (thankfully the industry is moving away from the day glow trend and into more sedate colors), and made by PI. These pants look like you could wear them to the brewery after a ride without looking like a walking billboard. Can we get more like this please, bike industry?

And $120 isn't bad actually. I have a pair of rain pants from PI that I bought probably 10 years ago for around $100. They have lasted well. Think I'll add this to my Christmas list...
  • + 1
 Totally. I have a pair of Rapha/Paul Smith trousers that I have been babying for the last 10 years. More subtle bike/off bike clothing please industry.
  • + 5
 Sizes 28-30?! That's very limited...
  • + 1
 I hope that was supposed to be 28 - 40 or something!
  • + 4
 not going to sell many in the US with those sizes
  • + 1
 read again! says 28-38
  • + 1
 @SomeGuy30: That sounds more like it. In the details on the right it says 28-30. Anyway, the problem I usually have with pants is to find the proper length... Would be nice to know the length sizes as well.
  • + 2
 Available in whole sizes from 28-38, the Versa pants retail for $125 USD. Just read this at bottom of article. Also thought damn is my 33 too fat for MTB now.
  • + 1
 Most riding pants have zippers or something at the bottom of the legs so they are a no go for me. These don't so look easily hemmable to 28" that's always a plus for the vertically challenged.
  • + 3
 Finally, something for us more conservative old guys... Smile
  • + 2
 No parachute cut option? Forget it! #canttouchthis
  • + 1
 nice pants but at 175$ CAD no thanks
  • + 1
 its the pleats....
  • + 1
 Pyjamas ffs.
  • - 2
 DWR treatment, this product better have a warning tag for the consumers about the danger of this substance.

Post a Comment



