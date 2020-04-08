Pearl Izumi's Vortex Jacket and Elevate Shorts with BOA - Pond Beaver 2020

Vortex WXB Hooded Jacket Details:
• Over-helmet hood
• PI Dry hydrophobic treatment
• 3-layer waterproof breathable membrane
• 10k/25k rating
• Fully-taped seams, asymmetric zipper
• Sizes S-XXL
• Turbulence/black and Pine/Grass colors
• MSRP: $300 USD
• www.pearlizumi.com
Pearl Izumi's new Vortex WxB jacket is designed to be versatile and durable while having a hood that fits over the helmet. The jacket is designed with a 3-layer waterproof membrane to provide breathability and stretch fabric to add to the comfort.
The shell is treated with a Pi Dry hydrophobic technology which is said to help shed water and mud without compromising the breathability of the fabric while retaining the stretch of the fabric. It's said to be able to withstand over a hundred washes without a degradation in performance.
There is a large pocket in the back of the jacket and a drop tail along with a tailored cut to fit well on the bike. The zipper on the front is asymmetric for added comfort and there are reflective elements added on the bike for extra safety.
The jacket is available in sizes Small to XXL and in two colors, black and green. It sells for $300 USD.
Elevate Short
Details:
• 4-way stretch Cordura fabric
• PI Dry hydrophobic treatment
• Includes Elite Escape Chamois
• BOA Closure at waistband
• Two zippered pockets
• Sizes 28", 30", 32", 34", 36", 38" - 14" inseam
• Phantom, Fog
• MSRP: $175 USD
• www.pearlizumi.com
Complementing Pearl's new Vortex WxB jacket, the Elevate short takes a classic offering out of Pearl Izumi's line and gives it a modern update. The baggy shorts are made out of a lightweight 4-way stretch Cordura fabric that is treated with the Pi Dry hydrophobic technology to shed water rather than becoming water-logged.
There are vents on the inner thigh to aid in cooling and a BOA closure on the back of the waistband to help cinch in the fit, rather than having to fiddle with velcro straps. There are two zippered pockets on the shorts for stashing valuables and Pearl includes its Elite Escape Chamois, which is sewn in but can easily be removed by snipping a couple of tethers.
The shorts are available in sizes 28-38" in 2" increments and offer a 14" inseam. They sell for $175 USD.
