Pearl Izumi's Vortex Jacket and Elevate Shorts with BOA - Pond Beaver 2020

Apr 8, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  


Vortex WXB Hooded Jacket

Details:
• Over-helmet hood
• PI Dry hydrophobic treatment
• 3-layer waterproof breathable membrane
• 10k/25k rating
• Fully-taped seams, asymmetric zipper
• Sizes S-XXL
• Turbulence/black and Pine/Grass colors
• MSRP: $300 USD
www.pearlizumi.com
Pearl Izumi's new Vortex WxB jacket is designed to be versatile and durable while having a hood that fits over the helmet. The jacket is designed with a 3-layer waterproof membrane to provide breathability and stretch fabric to add to the comfort.

The shell is treated with a Pi Dry hydrophobic technology which is said to help shed water and mud without compromising the breathability of the fabric while retaining the stretch of the fabric. It's said to be able to withstand over a hundred washes without a degradation in performance.

There is a large pocket in the back of the jacket and a drop tail along with a tailored cut to fit well on the bike. The zipper on the front is asymmetric for added comfort and there are reflective elements added on the bike for extra safety.

The jacket is available in sizes Small to XXL and in two colors, black and green. It sells for $300 USD.

The jacket is an ideal cut for on the bike, more so than standing.
A large zippered pocket in the back provides storage that's easy to access on the bike.

An asymmetric zipper keeps comfort as a top priority.
The drop tail design should keep dirt and mud on the jacket and out of your pants or backside.






Elevate Short

Details:
• 4-way stretch Cordura fabric
• PI Dry hydrophobic treatment
• Includes Elite Escape Chamois
• BOA Closure at waistband
• Two zippered pockets
• Sizes 28", 30", 32", 34", 36", 38" - 14" inseam
• Phantom, Fog
• MSRP: $175 USD
www.pearlizumi.com
Complementing Pearl's new Vortex WxB jacket, the Elevate short takes a classic offering out of Pearl Izumi's line and gives it a modern update. The baggy shorts are made out of a lightweight 4-way stretch Cordura fabric that is treated with the Pi Dry hydrophobic technology to shed water rather than becoming water-logged.

There are vents on the inner thigh to aid in cooling and a BOA closure on the back of the waistband to help cinch in the fit, rather than having to fiddle with velcro straps. There are two zippered pockets on the shorts for stashing valuables and Pearl includes its Elite Escape Chamois, which is sewn in but can easily be removed by snipping a couple of tethers.

The shorts are available in sizes 28-38" in 2" increments and offer a 14" inseam. They sell for $175 USD.

Zippered pockets on either side.
The BOA closure on the back of the pants is easy to use and very functional.

Laser cut vents on the pants keep legs cool.
The included liner is fancy and comfortable but if you don't want it, or want to swap things out, it's easily removed.



7 Comments

  • 11 0
 "There's a boa in my shorts."
  • 5 0
 I don't know about the rest of the world out there but I'd prefer a simple BELT.
  • 1 0
 Amen. I wish more companies would make shorts with belt loops. Most of these built-in solutions don't work.
  • 3 0
 Would the boa back of the pants adjuster be painful on the car trip to your local park?
  • 2 0
 I got them and wondered the same thing, they don't bother me, they seam to go right in the corner. I did lay on a hardwood floor and felt them though. I was skeptical at first but it seems to stretch less so your pants don't fall down as the ride goes on and if you need to adjust them it's super easy with gloves on
  • 1 0
 I have these shorts and you only notice the adjuster when you use it. Fanny packs and backpacks all seem to work well with them. The pockets actually go backwards, which is nice because your phone is tucked behind your leg where you don’t notice it. I’ve actually panicked more than once thinking I’d dropped my phone.
  • 2 0
 Just think of all the practical jokes to pull

