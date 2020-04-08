Pearl Izumi's Vortex Jacket and Elevate Shorts with BOA - Pond Beaver 2020

Details:

• 4-way stretch Cordura fabric

• PI Dry hydrophobic treatment

• Includes Elite Escape Chamois

• BOA Closure at waistband

• Two zippered pockets

• Sizes 28", 30", 32", 34", 36", 38" - 14" inseam

• Phantom, Fog

• MSRP: $175 USD

• www.pearlizumi.com

• 4-way stretch Cordura fabric• PI Dry hydrophobic treatment• Includes Elite Escape Chamois• BOA Closure at waistband• Two zippered pockets• Sizes 28", 30", 32", 34", 36", 38" - 14" inseam• Phantom, Fog• MSRP: $175 USD

Complementing Pearl's new Vortex WxB jacket, the Elevate short takes a classic offering out of Pearl Izumi's line and gives it a modern update. The baggy shorts are made out of a lightweight 4-way stretch Cordura fabric that is treated with the Pi Dry hydrophobic technology to shed water rather than becoming water-logged.



There are vents on the inner thigh to aid in cooling and a BOA closure on the back of the waistband to help cinch in the fit, rather than having to fiddle with velcro straps. There are two zippered pockets on the shorts for stashing valuables and Pearl includes its Elite Escape Chamois, which is sewn in but can easily be removed by snipping a couple of tethers.

