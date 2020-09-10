Peaty's Announce New MK2 Peaty’s x Chris King Tubeless Valves

PRESS RELEASE: Peaty's

Taking everything we have learnt from racing at the highest level both on and off-road and building on the success of the original MK1 valves, the MK2 Valves take this to the next level with the addition of a world-first integrated spoke key Presta valve cap and unique, four-way X-cut base for tyre insert compatibility. The new valves partner perfectly with high-end wheels and are available now in 11 Chris King colours.Creating the best performing tubeless valves on the market was no easy task. Starting with a premium 7075 Aluminium core and backed by our Peaty’s Valves for Life warranty, the MK2 Valves are designed to be durable and work perfectly with carbon or aluminium wheels improving performance and limiting leaks. A smoked black valve core maintains your bikes high-end looks before being topped with aluminium valve caps which incorporate both a valve core removal tool and a spoke key, so they’re always on hand should you need to carry any mid-ride adjustments. All MK2 Valves are available in two length options (42mm and 60mm) and are finished in matching Chris King colours meaning they will perfectly match your bike and are backed by the quality and sustainability that the legendary brand has become so well known for. A perfect partnership for us.Thanks to the addition of a new and unique four-way X-cut base the MK2 Valves are compatible with tyre inserts and maintain airflow and sealant movement when inflating your tyres. The channelled base helps the flow of air and sealant into the tyre's casing even when the insert is pushed up against the bottom on the valve resulting in an easier and improved set-up. Having an open base (rather than the traditional drilled side holes) reduces the chance of blockages and means there's no compromise on air or sealant flow when no tyre insert is used.The best way to make a product eco-friendly is to make someone want to keep it and not throw it away. Peaty’s is so confident in the new MK2 Valves quality and performance that should you manage to break them, then we’ll replace the part free of charge.The MK2 Tubeless valves are the valves of choice for the Santa Cruz Syndicate team, Canyon Collective FMB and the Canyon/DHB/Soreen road team and have been tested and proven at the highest level.· 10 Chris King Colourways…and Black!· Functional Valve Caps – A world-first integrated spoke key Presta valve cap (for standard 3.4mm spoke nipples) and integrated valve core remover for easy sealant application· Tyre Insert Compatible – Four-way X-cut base aids air and sealant flow with no compromise when tyre inserts aren't used.· Smoke Black Valve Cores – to look good· Valves for Life warranty· 7075 Aluminium Construction· Chunky, flat-sided lock ring for easy, no-tool, tightening· Fits most road, gravel and MTB tubeless rims· Lengths: 42mm and 60mm· SRP: £24.99For the full custom look, why not pair your valves with contrasting coloured valve caps and lock-rings which are now available Accessory Kits alongside Valve Service Kits to help keep your valves performing at the highest level.