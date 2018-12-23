VIDEOS

Video: Peaty's 'Badass Santa' Christmas Edit

Dec 23, 2018
by Peaty's Products  

Work has come to a temporary halt at Santa's workshop, as he heads out for a Christmas shred!


Merry Christmas from everyone at Peaty's Products

https://peatys.co.uk

5 Comments

  • + 2
 sick video - the whole time i was like "Wholly shit - that's steve peat ??" Smile Smile
  • + 1
 I don’t think it was either
  • + 2
 Rob Welch is killing it lately.
  • + 1
 Santa Steve Sleighing it. Beer
  • + 1
 That wasn’t Peaty ! Was it young peaty??

Post a Comment



