Video: Peaty's 'Badass Santa' Christmas Edit
Dec 23, 2018
by
Peaty's Products
Work has come to a temporary halt at Santa's workshop, as he heads out for a Christmas shred!
Merry Christmas from everyone at Peaty's Products
https://peatys.co.uk
5 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
robowshow
(45 mins ago)
sick video - the whole time i was like "Wholly shit - that's steve peat ??"
[Reply]
+ 1
Cusalabanjura
(36 mins ago)
I don’t think it was either
[Reply]
+ 2
nyhc00
(54 mins ago)
Rob Welch is killing it lately.
[Reply]
+ 1
Dropthedebt
(1 hours ago)
Santa Steve Sleighing it.
[Reply]
+ 1
Cusalabanjura
(49 mins ago)
That wasn’t Peaty ! Was it young peaty??
[Reply]
