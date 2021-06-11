Peaty’s Introduces a New Premium Version of their LinkLube All-Weather

Press Release: Peaty's

Love our standard LinkLube All-Weather but want it to run even cleaner, smoother, quieter and last 30% longer? LinkLube All-Weather Premium is the lube you’ve been waiting for!For use in all mixed weather conditions. LinkLube All-Weather Premium uses the same scientific approach as our much loved LinkLube All-Weather, but dials the quality of the ingredients up to 11.With the same chain-cleaning properties as our standard all-weather lube, the milky-white LinkLube Premium penetrates deep inside the chain and replaces moisture, grit & grime with a long-lasting blend of oils, waxes and non-toxic nanoparticles.All-Weather Premium has been ridden over thousands of miles of testing and development over the last couple of years by our motley crew of riders and product testers. Over these miles of real-world testing, they have found that on average it lasted 30% longer in the same conditions as our standard All-Weather LinkLube.Through the first wave of lockdown, Paralympic gold medalist Steve Bate was using the latest formulation back to back, comparing it to our standard LinkLube All-Weather.During his epic 1,000-mile turbo trainer ride over ten days, the results showed that All-Weather Premium lasted a massive 500 miles before wearing out. In comparison, LinkLube All-Weather standard lasted 380 miles in the same controlled conditions showing a 31.5% increase in durability.- Cleaner, smoother, quieter & 30% longer lasting- Designed for the longest rides in mixed weather conditions- Mint scent matches the much loved All-Weather standard lubeAvailable now in 60ml (RRP £9.99/€10.99) and 120ml (RRP £15.99/€17.99)