PRESS RELEASES

Peaty's Introduces 2 New Products to Its Maintenance Range

Jun 24, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

After introducing their tubeless sealant nearly two years ago Peaty's are on their way to having a complete range of products to clean and maintain your bike. Today they move one step closer with the announcement that a degreaser and disc brake cleaner will be joining the line-up.

The two new products are said to be specially formulated in-house specifically to be used on bikes and have been made using environmentally safe materials that will not be detrimental to the health of the user. Check out some details about the products below:

Peaty's XXX Solvent Degreaser:
• Maxx Strength
• Biodegradable
• Removes Bitumen, Tar and road film
• Dissolves oils, bearing grease and waxes
• Carbon safe



Peaty's Disc Brake Cleaner:
• Improves braking performance
• Dissolves greases and oils
• Re-conditions brake pads
• Reduces brake squeal
• Carbon safe



Peaty's latest offering will be available from June 24, check out their website to see the rest of the range.

15 Comments

  • + 14
 Hope it's better then the Sealant. I had it in stock for a while, it gave nothing as problems. When trying to get info from them we were said that they had a bad badge of sealant. Problems kept going, threw them all in the dumpster and we're using Orange Seal only now...
  • + 5
 We only stock Orange Seal too. Amazing stuff!
  • + 5
 Got to agree with this. We bought up big and it ended up in the bin. Sorry guys, it just didn't work.
  • + 2
 word. useless.
  • + 1
 I ran it for a short while, was pretty bad. It turned into a large block in my front wheel. Stans No Tubes from here on out!
  • + 1
 I understand the need for an income, but I wish he would put his name/brand on a product that is actually good.
  • + 4
 I wonder what re-branded chinese product this is.
  • + 2
 Is it as good as the peaty iOS mtb game from way back cause that thing was value...
  • + 2
 Non recyclable aerosol cans?

Cmon man, you are better than that.
  • + 2
 You can recycle them in the UK.
  • + 1
 Dissolves bearing grease, it's in an aerosol can, the sealant is junk, grasping at straws Peaty.
  • + 2
 Looks like Lynx deodorant.
  • + 5
 Goodbye squeeky pits.
  • + 1
 Looks more like adult lubricates.
  • + 1
 I hope its not like their sealant...

Post a Comment



