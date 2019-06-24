Peaty's Introduces 2 New Products to Its Maintenance Range

After introducing their tubeless sealant nearly two years ago Peaty's are on their way to having a complete range of products to clean and maintain your bike. Today they move one step closer with the announcement that a degreaser and disc brake cleaner will be joining the line-up.
The two new products are said to be specially formulated in-house specifically to be used on bikes and have been made using environmentally safe materials that will not be detrimental to the health of the user. Check out some details about the products below:
Peaty's XXX Solvent Degreaser:
• Maxx Strength
• Biodegradable
• Removes Bitumen, Tar and road film
• Dissolves oils, bearing grease and waxes
• Carbon safe
Peaty's Disc Brake Cleaner:
• Improves braking performance
• Dissolves greases and oils
• Re-conditions brake pads
• Reduces brake squeal
• Carbon safe
Peaty's latest offering will be available from June 24, check out their website to see the rest of the range
.
15 Comments
Cmon man, you are better than that.
Post a Comment