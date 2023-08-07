Peaty's Launch Holdfast Tool Wrap

Press Release: Peaty's

Availability and pricing:

Peaty’s Holdfast Tool Wrap is online and in shops from 3rd August.

RRP: £34.99 / €39.99 / $44.99

Peaty’s new Holdfast Tool Wrap gives you clean, secure, instant access storage for your tools and trail essentials without the usual strap on fails.• Sick of having nowhere safe and clean to store cards, cash, keys, chain links and small essentials?• Tired of your strap-on tools getting stiff and filthy when things get dirty?• Gutted that shifting straps and slipping tools have scratched your frame?• Want a system that works with or without an innertube?Here at Peaty’s we love the convenience of keeping trail essentials on your bike not your body, but hate all the issues that strap systems can cause. That’s why we’ve spent the last couple of years designing and developing our unique ‘Holdfast’ Strap and Tool Wrap combination.The killer feature is the separate rubberised frame strap that grips to your frame like Peaty grips a pint, so there’s no slipping or scratching however rowdy things get. Unlike most frame straps, it’s paint safe and secure with or without an inner tube too.Once it’s locked on you just stick on the wrap, flip over the strap end and you’re ready to go full send in seconds. It’ll work with pretty much any type of bike no matter the geometry or shock positioning fastening anywhere to the frame, saddle rails, seat posts or even on fork legs for gravel and road rides too.Wherever it’s strapped, the peel and pull wrap release gives super-fast tool access for a quick fix when seconds count. You can even hang the wrap from the frame to make a mini trail side tool wall, so your bits don’t get lost.We’ve worked with tons of riders to find a size that’s perfect for as many bikes as possible, our strap-on hits the sweet spot. That’s how our Holdfast Tool Wrap is big enough to carry what you need - mini tool, Holeshot CO2 inflator and cartridge, tyre levers etc. - but small enough to fit most frames and avoid knocking your knee pads.We spent months punishing prototypes to perfect a super tough, seam-welded, waterproof construction that protects your tools from dirt and rust. A zipped inner stash pocket then adds extra weather protection and security for cash, coins, keys, spare links etc.Available in three colours - Nightrider Black, Slate Grey and Moss Green - for low key vibes. Stealth reflective strap print for extra visibility on those dusky evening rides home without looking like a dork in daylight.