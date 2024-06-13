Peaty's Announces New Monarch MTB Grips

Press Release: Peaty's

• All grips £24.99 / €29.99 / $31.99

• 100 - 126g per pair

• Black, Red, Mango, Turquoise and Slate

• Lockrings £11.99 / €13.99 / $14.99

• Black, Bourbon, Emerald, Gold, Mango, Navy, Punch, Red, Silver, Slate, Turquoise, and Violet.

• Available from Peatys.co.uk and in-store.

Forged from years of descending, Peaty’s are proud to announce their new range of Monarch Grips. We tested every compound and grip texture under the sun, drawing on decades of experience of hanging onto handlebars as if our lives depended on it, because sometimes they really did. In addition, we spent thousands of hours benchmarking prototypes against current favourites and surveyed over 1,000 riders to understand their preferences and pet peeves.To eliminate design restrictions, we established our own in-house 3D moulding and printing setup for rapid prototyping. This allowed us to refine core and grip element shapes to precise 0.25mm differences, dialling in a super grippy yet durable 20a compound that performs superbly in all weather conditions. We continuously tweaked and tested in search of the ultimate grip.Eventually, we realised that one grip won’t work for everyone, which is why we’re launching two distinct Monarch grip designs. Soft, compressive mushroom texture option ‘Trail Comfort’ for longer rides and knurled texture option ‘Race Control’ for maximum feedback.Because hand size and rider preference vary, we’ve made each texture option available in ‘Thin’ 30 - 32mm or ‘Thick’ 32 - 34mm variants. The tapered design helps create a more natural wrist angle for increased control and reduced arm pump.Riders also get to choose from five different grip colours: Black, Red, Mango, Turquoise and Slate with aftermarket anodised lockrings in Black, Bourbon, Emerald, Gold, Mango, Navy, Punch, Red, Silver, Slate, Turquoise and Violet.That’s the main overview, but if you know us, you’ll know we sweated every detail from performance to sustainability. So grab a brew and nerd out on the design deep dive that we think makes our Monarch grips the new Kings of control!While the top side choice between mushroom and knurled is the main area for palm contact, fingers and thumbs are equally important. A unique zig-zag thumb pad reduces pressure on the roughest, longest descents without wobbling sideways and disturbing your zen like a straight vertical mushroom pattern texture can. It also saves your skin and gloves from excess wear too.Cutting into the diameter of the grip rubber, our high grip finger bars offer maximum grip and minimum distraction. We’ve even siped them for flex just like your favourite tyres so they’ll work with your fingers rather than slipping off the tips.As well as tapering the grip, we also offset the internal core for increased damping and comfort on the top side but more fingertip feedback and clarity on the underside. The result is a super comfortable grip that helps reduce hand fatigue on the outside of your palm on long rough descents.Finally, we keep your hands in the zone with a half flange against the lock ring to stop mitt on metal contact and a subtle pinky ramp on the outer edge. That’s not just extra insurance for tired hands either. It’s also more comfortable to wrap your hand around (90’s bar end style) on long climbs and it’ll protect your bars in a crash or the paint of whatever you were dumb enough to lean your bike on before it slipped.There’s hidden power behind each Monarch too. The cores are made from 80% recycled ocean plastics and are perfectly tapered to tap securely onto your bar tips for zero grip slip.Because we want to make a positive difference to the planet as well as your riding, Peaty’s Monarch grips use recycled cardboard header cards with paper pulp plugs and metal rivets, rather than single use plastic, so all packaging can be easily recycled once you’re gripped and sorted.The 8mm lockings are slim, rounded and secured with 3mm stainless steel bolts so you don’t need to worry about stripped or rusted heads. Laser etched logos and an orientated Peaty’s logo on the grip end help you position the grip offset correctly while letting other riders know you’re ready to rule the trail Peaty’s style.We’ve spent thousands of hours designing, testing and developing what we think will be the best pair of grips you’ll ever use. Peaty’s Monarch Grips. Available worldwide now.Peaty’s Monarch Grips, perfected through extensive testing, come in two designs— Mushroom and Knurl—with thin and thick options. Features include a tapered grip design with an offset core, zig-zag pressure relief thumb pads, high grip finger bars, recycled cores, and eco-friendly packaging. Available in 5 different colours. Designed for ultimate performance and sustainability.