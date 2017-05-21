Peaty's Steel City Downhill 2017 - Photo Epic







For the seventh consecutive year, Grenoside Woods played host to Peaty's Steel City Downhill race to support the local trails. The charity event organised by Steve and his team offers riders of all abilities the chance to compete in "the biggest little race" of the year, in a field of over 250.



Steel City Downhill wouldn't be the same without some interfering weather! Holding the race a month later than in 2016 gave spring a chance to emerge, avoiding the snow dusting that greeted riders last year. Despite holding off for longer than predicted, the heavens opened half-way through the first round of race runs. Thankfully the track is not badly affected by rain and racers were able to lay down similar times in both runs.



In his first visit to the race, Phil Atwill held the lead after first race runs. Eddie Masters, who raced previously in 2014, laid down a storming second run, taking the win by just over half a second. Phil held onto second, Craig Evans finished third. In the women's, Tracey Moseley laid down two near-identical times that were too fast for her rivals. Chloe Taylor and Martha Gill placed second and third respectively.



Gaps were sent. Noise was made. Beer was drunk. Check out the action below!







Registration at Peaty's van began the order of the day as usual. Registration at Peaty's van began the order of the day as usual.





A tactical relocation to the car park this year for the Motore Cafe who were serving non-stop in the morning. A tactical relocation to the car park this year for the Motore Cafe who were serving non-stop in the morning.





Race entry gets you a goodie bag. But most important of all, it also gets you a free beer after the race. Race entry gets you a goodie bag. But most important of all, it also gets you a free beer after the race.





The wintery scenes of last year's race were distant memories as a mild spring morning greeted riders. The wintery scenes of last year's race were distant memories as a mild spring morning greeted riders.





With minor delays due to radio issues, over 250 riders eagerly awaited the chance to get on track. With minor delays due to radio issues, over 250 riders eagerly awaited the chance to get on track.





Two practice runs minimum, followed by two race runs. Go, go, go! Two practice runs minimum, followed by two race runs. Go, go, go!





Compared to the bleak snowy scenes of last year, it felt like summer! Marin's Martha Gill brought home third in Pro-Am women, just 0.1 seconds off 2nd place. Compared to the bleak snowy scenes of last year, it felt like summer! Marin's Martha Gill brought home third in Pro-Am women, just 0.1 seconds off 2nd place.





Craig Evans took third place - one down from last year but he was stoked with the result! Craig Evans took third place - one down from last year but he was stoked with the result!





Phil Atwill on his storming first race run to take the hot seat, a time bested only by Eddie Masters later in the day. Phil Atwill on his storming first race run to take the hot seat, a time bested only by Eddie Masters later in the day.





Speed blur through the endless wall of spectators. Speed blur through the endless wall of spectators.





Pat Horscroft - AKA Granny McGnarly - was the eldest competitor at 73 years old. Awesome. There will always a place in the photo report for you Pat! Pat Horscroft - AKA Granny McGnarly - was the eldest competitor at 73 years old. Awesome. There will always a place in the photo report for you Pat!





It may feel like a mates' race but it still needs BC commissaires! Ian Jones of Fort William Marshal 6 fame rose stoically to the occasion. It may feel like a mates' race but it still needs BC commissaires! Ian Jones of Fort William Marshal 6 fame rose stoically to the occasion.





Eddie described his second race run technique as "pedal like f***... everywhere"! It must have worked! Eddie described his second race run technique as "pedal like f***... everywhere"! It must have worked!





A fast and furious berm-gap took no prisoners for those landing short or off balance! A fast and furious berm-gap took no prisoners for those landing short or off balance! Superman found his Kryptonite: a berm-gap Superman found his Kryptonite: a berm-gap





Josh Bryceland sailing over the berm gap prior to checking it out on foot. Josh Bryceland sailing over the berm gap prior to checking it out on foot.





Another win for Tracey Moseley who flew back from the Nove Mesto XC the day before the race! Another win for Tracey Moseley who flew back from the Nove Mesto XC the day before the race!





Phil Atwill keeping it super low into the bomb hole. Phil Atwill keeping it super low into the bomb hole.





Kade Edwards, recently signed by Trek Factory Racing, took 3.5 seconds out of his 17-18 year old competition to take the win. Kade Edwards, recently signed by Trek Factory Racing, took 3.5 seconds out of his 17-18 year old competition to take the win.





Tracey Moseley soaring over the crowd at the Jolley Gap Jump. Tracey Moseley soaring over the crowd at the Jolley Gap Jump.





10-12 boys winner Owen Rick showing many of the older racers how the Jolley Gap Jump is done! 10-12 boys winner Owen Rick showing many of the older racers how the Jolley Gap Jump is done!





Peaty's Trail Ale kept spectators refreshed from the mid-track bar. Peaty's Trail Ale kept spectators refreshed from the mid-track bar.





Kade Edwards would have placed 7th in Pro-Am men, unsurprising when he has the speed to boost gaps like this! Kade Edwards would have placed 7th in Pro-Am men, unsurprising when he has the speed to boost gaps like this!





The Stoke-O-Meter was redlining for Jake Monk who came second to Kade in the 17-18 boys category. The Stoke-O-Meter was redlining for Jake Monk who came second to Kade in the 17-18 boys category.





Cotic filmstar James Swinden sans Rocketman outfit this year. Times were tight: 5th position and just 1.1 seconds from the win. Cotic filmstar James Swinden sans Rocketman outfit this year. Times were tight: 5th position and just 1.1 seconds from the win.





The big man wasn't going to give up the top spot easily! The big man wasn't going to give up the top spot easily!





Fans were loitering to get a photo with Josh. Fans were loitering to get a photo with Josh.





Chloe Taylor brought home second in Pro-Am women in front of a raucous crowd. Chloe Taylor brought home second in Pro-Am women in front of a raucous crowd.





Peaty dropping into the bomb hole to a huge cheer from the crowd. Peaty dropping into the bomb hole to a huge cheer from the crowd.





Eddie Masters bettered his first run by a second to slide into first place in front of Phil Atwill. Eddie Masters bettered his first run by a second to slide into first place in front of Phil Atwill.











Rad custom number boards, now with a fresh coating of Grenoside dirt. Rad custom number boards, now with a fresh coating of Grenoside dirt.





Stephen Hardcastle of Ride Sheffield warms up the crowd with promises of free goodies! Stephen Hardcastle of Ride Sheffield warms up the crowd with promises of free goodies!





You've got to be prepared to battle if you want those stickers! You've got to be prepared to battle if you want those stickers!





Pro-Am Women's podium. Tracey Moseley, Chloe Taylor, Martha Gill. Pro-Am Women's podium. Tracey Moseley, Chloe Taylor, Martha Gill.





Pro-Am Men's podium. Eddie Masters, Phil Atwill, Craig Evans. Pro-Am Men's podium. Eddie Masters, Phil Atwill, Craig Evans.





Victory tastes sweet. Victory tastes sweet.





Steve still couldn't resist some glory having finally been beaten at his own race! Steve still couldn't resist some glory having finally been beaten at his own race!



RESULTS

Full results are available on Roots and Rain,



Full results are available on Roots and Rain, here.

Leighton Vans Pro-Am Men

1. Eddie Masters

2. Phil Atwill

3. Craig Evans



60 Stick Pro-Am Women

1. Tracey Moseley

2. Chloe Taylor

3. Martha Gill



Shred XS 10-12 Boys

1. Owen Rick

2. Kenzie Nevard

3. Max Ward



18 Bikes 13-14 Boys

1. Jordan Williams

2. David Wilcox

3. Lewis Beardsell



Flare Clothing 15-16 Boys

1. Wesley Fife

2. Ben Jackson

3. Matteo Crompton



Expert Bike Repair 17-18 Boys

1. Kade Edwards

2. Jake Monk

3. Luke Knight

Bike Garage 19-29 Men

1. Ed Thomsett

2. Jack Read

3. Matt Hockenhull



Polaris 30-39 Men

1. Ben Deakin

2. Gareth Jones

3. Tom Harrison



Hope 40-49 Men

1. Jason Dickinson

2. Chris Whitfield

3. Woody Hole



Fasthouse UK 19-29 Women

1. Abigale Lawton

2. Hannah Saville

3. Toni Fryer



Joystick 30-39 Women

1. Anya Tolwinska

2. Catrin Oldfield

3. Jaime Gray



Royal Racing 40+ Women

Beverley Adipura

2. Cath Tilford

3. Julia Ferguson







Regardless of position, Steve is always there for the good times! A big thanks to Steve, Nick Hamilton, Stephen Hardcastle and the whole crew for the hard work that went into making the race run so smoothly. See you again next year! Regardless of position, Steve is always there for the good times! A big thanks to Steve, Nick Hamilton, Stephen Hardcastle and the whole crew for the hard work that went into making the race run so smoothly. See you again next year!





