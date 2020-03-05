Peaty's to Sponsor Santa Cruz Syndicate, Canyon Collective FMD and More for 2020

Peaty’s are pleased to announce their sponsorship programme for the 2020 season that includes some of the worlds most high profile teams and athletes from the Santa Cruz Syndicate, Canyon Collective FMD, Canyon/DHB/Soreen Road team to the Norwegian Viking Brage Vestavik, alongside a host of domestic UK shredders like style cat Matt Roe, Becci Skelton, Fergus Ryan, Mark Beaumont and Steve Bate.
Heading the list is none other than the Santa Cruz Syndicate team consisting of the GOAT Greg Minnaar, Loris Vergier and Luca Shaw. Peaty’s will become the official supplier of tyre and wheel care products to The Santa Cruz Syndicate team consisting of Peaty’s tubeless valves, tubeless tyre sealant and Rim Job rim tape.
|Obviously I have been connected to the Syndicate for much of my career, 14 years to be exact! So for us at Peaty's to be able to give back to the Syndicate is hugely rewarding for me. I have great personal relationships with Greg, Luca, Loris and all the staff and I'm pretty excited what the guys will achieve this year. It's a huge Bonus we are able to support them with Peaty's Tyre and wheel care Products.—Steve Peat, Santa Cruz Syndicate Head Coach
Up next is the newly formed Canyon Collective FMD team of Tahnee Seagrave, Kaos Seagrave and Dennis Luffman whose trusty steeds will be pampered by the Peaty’s product range.
|For the 2020 season we’ve got a wide range of riders and teams from Downhill World Cup winners to the most high profile UK Continental Road bike team in Canyon/DHB/Soreen, to Darkfest shredders like Brage Vestavik. We’re more than happy to support these riders with our product range as we continue to build our brand around the world. It's going to be an exciting year all round.—Steve Peat
