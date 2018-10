We have recently learnt that Wharncliffe's famous 'Wharncouver' area is under threat of being closed down by the Forestry Commission because of potential tree-felling in the near future and some safety concerns. If you'd like to find out more or sign the petition to help persuade the Forestry Commission that they are a valuable asset follow THIS LINK Image credit: adamsarr https://www.pinkbike.com/u/adamsarr/