Pedaling Innovations' Updated Catalyst EVO Pedals - Pond Beaver 2020

Apr 15, 2020
by Brian Park  
New (left) vs old (right). A few more holes, but the same basic shape. Can you spot the other differences?


Pedaling Innovations' Catalyst pedal was unique when it launched several years ago, and there's still nothing like it. It's a super long pedal, and is designed to be ridden with your foot further forward. Aston was a big fan of the new riding position they require when he reviewed them, and he's still running a set now. That said, the original version lacked a bit of grip.

Their new Catalyst EVO might change that, as they've reworked the pedal to have longer pins and a few other refinements.


The new pins screw through from the back. Don't worry, I just installed them dry for the photo, I'll go back and Loctite them, I swear.
The old pedal had top-down grub screws, which work well, but I always end up nuking them on something and struggling to get them out.


Details
• Designed to connect the front and back ends of arch of the foot, it's the longest platform pedal on the market
• Extruded and machined from 6061 aluminum with a T6 heat treatment
• Dual sealed bearings and IGUS bushings
• Heat treated cr-mo spindle with 8mm hey key hole
• 10 pins per side are designed to work with the foot position possible with this design
• New rear entry pins with a two step design provide improved grip
• Available in anodized black, blue, red and grey
• 5.6"/143mm long, 3.75"/95mm wide, .6"/16mm thick
• Weight: 510 grams per pair
• Manufactured by Superstar Components in the UK
• Price: $149.00 USD
• More info at pedalinginnovations.com


The new IGUS bushing is more robust, but makes the axle hard to turn by hand. It's not noticeable when they're underfoot.


bigquotesI'm happy to see the pins go through the back now, it's so much easier to replace them this way. The pins themselves are a little longer and they say offer more grip than the previous version. They've also gone from 18 pins to 10 pins per side, so there should be more weight on each pin and theoretically provide more grip. The overall pedal shape isn't too different, and it still has only a small amount of concave. I'm guessing that they don't want too much of a concave shape to disrupt the connection between front and back of your foot.

The other big change is a new IGUS bushing system which should be more robust. The downside is that they feel very stiff to turn by hand, but it wasn't noticeable with weight on the pedals. They also shaved 15 grams from the pedals, even with longer pins, but it's still a fairly chunky 510g per pair. For context that's 145g heavier than my large OneUp aluminum pedals, and 30g heavier than the gargantuan Chromag Daggas. To be honest, since it's more of a trail bike pedal than a traditional wide DH pedal, I do kind of wish they'd offered a lighter Ti axle option. But, that's just my inner weight weenie speaking—this lockdown has me looking at spreadsheets and doing all kinds of stupid stuff.

It's a promising update, and I'm going to spend some time on them this year. We'll see if I become a long pedal evangelist.


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Size 12 (uk) feet and I love mine. More grip and stability than vaults for me. Curious about the Daggas though.
  • 1 0
 half of your foot will be glued to this pedal. thats a plus!
  • 1 0
 just realized how bad shin strikes will be now!

