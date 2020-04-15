Pedaling Innovations' Updated Catalyst EVO Pedals - Pond Beaver 2020

I'm happy to see the pins go through the back now, it's so much easier to replace them this way. The pins themselves are a little longer and they say offer more grip than the previous version. They've also gone from 18 pins to 10 pins per side, so there should be more weight on each pin and theoretically provide more grip. The overall pedal shape isn't too different, and it still has only a small amount of concave. I'm guessing that they don't want too much of a concave shape to disrupt the connection between front and back of your foot.



The other big change is a new IGUS bushing system which should be more robust. The downside is that they feel very stiff to turn by hand, but it wasn't noticeable with weight on the pedals. They also shaved 15 grams from the pedals, even with longer pins, but it's still a fairly chunky 510g per pair. For context that's 145g heavier than my large OneUp aluminum pedals, and 30g heavier than the gargantuan Chromag Daggas. To be honest, since it's more of a trail bike pedal than a traditional wide DH pedal, I do kind of wish they'd offered a lighter Ti axle option. But, that's just my inner weight weenie speaking—this lockdown has me looking at spreadsheets and doing all kinds of stupid stuff.



It's a promising update, and I'm going to spend some time on them this year. We'll see if I become a long pedal evangelist.