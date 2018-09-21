Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Raw Video: Riding Portugal's Popular Sintra Trails
Sep 20, 2018
by
pedro oliveira
Sintra is a small mountain full of trails and each trail has a specific soil type making this mountain a place you must ride.
Opposite table at one of the more jumpy sections of Sintra
1 Comment
Score
Time
+ 1
BartDM
(3 mins ago)
duuuuusssst and diiirrrrt
[Reply]
1 Comment
Post a Comment