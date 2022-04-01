Video: Pembree & Rob Warner Announce Ride Concepts Interlock System

Press Release: Pembree

The metal membrane in the sole of the shoe created by Ride Concepts has allowed us to revolutionise pin positioning. The results were outstanding and beyond what we expected; A flatter pedal, more security, and it’s faster. — PEMBREE founder Phil Law

I’ve seen every part of a mountain bike change, but the one thing that hasn’t changed is the flat pedal. That is until now. The Interlock is a game changer. — Rob Warner, 1996 World Cup round winner

In partnership with Rob Warner, former World Cup DH Winner, and Ride Concepts, PEMBREE are proud to launch the new Interlock System – The biggest advance in flat pedal technology since the traction pin.After more than 12 months of factory visits and product testing, the patented Interlock system is available, thanks in no small part to a collaboration with Ride Concepts.Rob has always used flat pedals so was regarded as the ultimate development partner for this project.It's like being clipped in without being clipped in!