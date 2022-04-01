close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Pembree & Rob Warner Announce Ride Concepts Interlock System

Apr 1, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  
Pembree Announces Interlock System

by alicialeggett
Views: 2,427    Faves: 2    Comments: 2


Press Release: Pembree

In partnership with Rob Warner, former World Cup DH Winner, and Ride Concepts, PEMBREE are proud to launch the new Interlock System – The biggest advance in flat pedal technology since the traction pin.

After more than 12 months of factory visits and product testing, the patented Interlock system is available, thanks in no small part to a collaboration with Ride Concepts.

bigquotesThe metal membrane in the sole of the shoe created by Ride Concepts has allowed us to revolutionise pin positioning. The results were outstanding and beyond what we expected; A flatter pedal, more security, and it’s faster.PEMBREE founder Phil Law

Rob has always used flat pedals so was regarded as the ultimate development partner for this project.

bigquotesI’ve seen every part of a mountain bike change, but the one thing that hasn’t changed is the flat pedal. That is until now. The Interlock is a game changer.Rob Warner, 1996 World Cup round winner

It's like being clipped in without being clipped in!

Posted In:
Videos Pedals Pembree Rob Warner


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
149733 views
Qualifying Results from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
130589 views
More Tech Randoms: Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
45653 views
Review: Öhlins TTX2 Air Shock
44653 views
Brett Rheeder Signs With Commencal
44449 views
Chromag Announces its First High Pivot Bike
38575 views
Bike Check: Comparing Connor Fearon & Magnus Manson's Dual Crown Forbidden Dreadnoughts
35176 views
Qualifying Start List: Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
34978 views

31 Comments

  • 13 0
 The Wind Tunnel!!!
  • 8 0
 "Fine, I'll do it, but I'm bringing my bloody e-bike!"
  • 7 0
 We can truly call these clipless! And who couldn't trust Rob, even your moms and sisters are safe with him?
  • 1 0
 I wear metal studded wading boots while riding my hardtail with flat pedals into fishing spots all the time in summer months. The grip is outstanding, Plus, you get the benefit throwing up trails of sparks while dragging a foot through corners. I've started most of the wildfires in Colorado the last few years doing this.
  • 1 0
 I like this, all these fools have been building pedals and shoes backwards. Next step: cnc sole with large openings for breathability and adjustable pins on both sides (so you can really lock your foot in the shoe) and stealth rubber pedals. I’m expecting to see it at next round in Fort Bill
  • 2 0
 As an Engineer with a BMX background, I can confirm that this pedal / shoe system will drastically reduce the wind resistance and vortices of turbulent air around the pedal pins. Clearly a much faster pedal.
  • 2 0
 Maybe instead of countless weak April Fool's jokes, poorly executed they could focus on a single gag and doing things like setting the scheduler and security permissions correclty.
  • 3 0
 Clearly they had a BMX background when designing this absolutely necessary improvement in pedaling technology!
  • 1 0
 Someone should devise a leather strap that goes up and over the foot holding it onto the pedal. Could even have a metal or plastic 'cage' to keep the foot from sliding forward....
  • 4 0
 Pin it or bin it.
  • 3 0
 genius!! the weight savings, the aero savings. take my money!!
  • 3 1
 Thank god they patented it!
  • 1 0
 The greatest idea I've seen lately. No more meat grinder shin injuries from all the pedal spikes. Smart thinking, Rob.
  • 2 0
 I prefer to just duct tape my feet to the pedals until it's time to stop.
  • 1 0
 For version 2, these really need integrated magnets to guide the pins into place.
  • 1 0
 Love it....so stupid but you can almost convince yourself that this is a good idea...excellent!!
  • 1 0
 A few seconds in I thought 'whaaaat no way what an Effin sh*t idea.......' then the April 1st concept hit home! Smile
  • 4 3
 Perfect April fools bike there
  • 1 0
 he's been working flat out!! haha, i get it!
  • 2 0
 Almost bought it
  • 1 0
 These are that good, I ditched my Rob Warner Base Jumps.
  • 1 0
 What happens when those pins are inevitably sheered off?
  • 3 0
 …I don’t know if you’re joking or not, but just in case, it’s an April fools joke
  • 1 0
 Brilliant.... sign me up!!
  • 1 0
 Is this technology available for BMX?
  • 1 0
 nsmb.com/articles/big-changes-nsmbcom sorry PB NSMB Got ya good
  • 1 0
 I was buying it until you said wind tunnel.
  • 1 0
 had me going until; "the wind tunnel" hahahahaha! 01Apr2022
  • 1 0
 Rob is the JOB
  • 1 0
 ...Robbed
  • 1 1
 This is April 1 right?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010127
Mobile Version of Website