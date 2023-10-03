Pembree Releases Updated DBN Seatpost Clamp in 10 Sizes & 8 Colors

Press Release: Pembree
We have designed and manufactured the DBN seat post clamp specifically for frustrated riders (like us) that were sick of cheap clamps slipping / over-tightening, often resulting in damage to the sensitive internal mechanism of dropper posts. DBN stands for Double Barrel Nut, a reference to the rotating components, that allow the clamp to actuate.
Having launched in 2022, the DBN has become one of our most popular products, continuing the quest to make mountain bike products better in every way and today we are announcing an additional 6 sizes to accommodate nearly all the varying sizes across the market.Concept:
We designed this to offers exceptional and consistent clamping force, ensuring that your seat post remains securely in place, without crushing your dropper post. The Barrel Nuts rotate during clamping, keeping the custom designed bolt perfectly straight; reducing the stress in this area.Compatibility:
The DBN Seat Post Clamp now comes in 10 sizes ranging from 28.6 through to 39.7 and we believe that Pembree has the most choice of any company globally. The size is machined directly onto the clamp body to avoid any mis-sizing situations.Environment:
• The DBN is manufactured in PEMBREE’s own factory that is powered entirely on renewable energy.
• The clamp body is machined out of UK-produced 75% recycled aluminium which minimises the carbon footprint
• The DBN can be 100% recycled at the end of its life. Precision Engineering:
the DBN is machined on a Brother 5 axis Mill/ Turn CNC machine and is loaded via an ABB robot. The final bore is turned rather than milled resulting in an incredibly accurate clamp that will fit frames perfectly.Customisation:
Available in all 8 PEMBREE colours to match any bike.
|The response to the DBN has been overwhelming, our customers globally appreciate the thought and care that we have taken with the clamp, the attention to detail at every level…including the box! By increasing the number of sizes to 10 means we are producing 80 variations which realistically is only possible when you manufacture the products in house. Our commitment to minimising our carbon footprint continues as always and the DBN looks sweet!”—Phil Law, Pembree Founder
|As with everything PEMBREE it’s perfect, not over engineered, the attention to detail , even on a seat clamp, is outstanding, British engineering at its best."—Rob Warner, MTB Legend
Pricing and Availability
|The DBN is a no brainer. It's simple, looks great, is available in lots of colours and sizes, and does the job better than just about anything else. It's become one of our most popular customer upgrades."—Dave Williamson, Owner of Bikegoo
• DBN are available now from pembree.com
and from PEMBREE Stockists at £29 in the UK
• The DBN comes in 28.6, 30.0, 31.8, 34.9, 35.6, 36.4, 37.0, 38.5, 38.6 and 39.7 sizes and all 8 PEMBREE colours.About PEMBREE
PEMBREE’s goal is to become a global leader in ethical, transparent and ecologically sustainable manufacturing within the mountain bike industry. Our premium products are designed and manufactured in our own solar/wind powered factory in East Sussex, England using only recyclable materials.
Pembree make nice stuff but it has to be a slow news day this one ….
Even if it was exactly the same do you think wolf tooth invented the method, it’s a seatclamp ffs not a moon lander.