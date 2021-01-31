PeopleforBikes Partners with Outride to Build Stronger Bicycling Communities and Diversify Youth Bicycling Programs

Press Release: Outride

Outride is pleased to announce a multi-year partnership with PeopleForBikes, one of the nation’s leading bicycle advocacy organizations. In response to record levels of physical inactivity and mental health challenges, Outride and PeopleForBikes are collaborating to advance youth and community well-being by expanding youth bicycle access and paving the way for increased health, equity, and diversity in bicycling.Bicycling helps youth to be happier, healthier, and improve their mental health. In partnership with researchers at Stanford and other universities, Outride has demonstrated that student focus improves after just one ride. “Exercise is one of the best ways to support the physical, cognitive, and mental well-being of youth and their communities — the need has never been greater,” said Outride Executive Director Skye DeLano. “Our partnership with PeopleForBikes creates an incredible opportunity to expand our youth bicycling programs to new cities, deepen partnerships within communities, and grow bicycle industry support.”Outride’s Riding For Focus (R4F) program and the Outride Fund have a strong record of success. R4F provides bicycle access and education to approximately 50,000 middle school students every year in 200 schools across North America. Last year, the Outride Fund awarded over $500,000 to more than 75 community-based organizations to support youth bicycling initiatives in 30 states. PeopleForBikes will provide resources, expertise, and bicycle industry support to complement Outride’s programs. Outride is currently accepting applications for R4F and the Outride Fund through March 11, 2021.“We know that youth are the future of bicycling. Outride’s work over the past seven years distinguishes them as national leaders in youth cycling education, increasing youth bicycle access, building community partnerships, and conducting research that demonstrates the social, emotional and physical health benefits of bicycling,” said PeopleForBikes President and CEO Jenn Dice. “What they have been able to accomplish so far is very impressive, and we’re motivated by the possibilities of what we can achieve together.This new partnership will foster and support the next generation of bicycle riders, create safe, accessible opportunities for youth bicycling, and create a more diverse future for the bicycle industry.“Community health and power come from connection and opportunity,” added Skye DeLano. “Riding a bicycle can be transformative. It brings opportunity, agency, freedom, and joy. As members of the bicycling community and bicycle industry, we have a role to play in ensuring that all kids have access to bicycles and safe places to ride.”