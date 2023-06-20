Peppermint Cycling Announces New MTB Apparel Collection

PRESS RELEASE: Peppermint CyclingPeppermint’s Story in a Nutshell
Not long ago, the cycling world was a mostly masculine territory. As women who love to hop on their bikes to explore the endless trails nature has to offer, we, the women behind Peppermint, were struggling to find functional gear that met our specific needs.
We decided the time riding in their brothers’ or boyfriends’ gear was over and founded Peppermint Cycling, a cycling brand offering premium, unique and technical products designed by women for women. Because having gear that actually fits and that takes into account women's physiognomy makes women feel fierce, strong, and fearless, no matter what their riding style is.
This summer, we are excited to bring our experience and expertise to the trails with Peppermint’s first complete mountain bike collection, now available in the in the US and Canada.Technical Features for Optimal Riding
With an ever-growing selection of technical products which all feature thought-after sophisticated details, Peppermint is redefining the mountain biking experience for women.
With liners featuring women-specific chamois pads, adjustable waistband tabs on both shorts and pants, innovative overalls and a wide range of antibacterial and moisture-wicking tops including trendy MTB shirts, the SS23 collection is just too good to be true.
MTB Shirt MTB Overall
The first style in our collection is the MTB Overall
, designed to shred from trail to town. Made from super soft, water repellent, four-way stretch woven fabric, these trendy overalls have an elastic back waist that moves with you. A zipped chest pocket and a zippered side pocket provide lots of secure storage for your phone and snacks. Best of all, a zippered side opening makes the Peppermint MTB Overalls easy to get on and off, especially when nature calls.
Add style to your ride with Peppermint’s new MTB Shirt
. Moisture-wicking and lightweight, this top keeps you cool on sweaty climbs with a breathable fabric that quick-dries on the descents.MTB Pants
Peppermint’s MTB Pants
, which feature four-way stretch woven fabric that moves with you, and has a large elastic band on the back and two adjustable side tabs for extra comfort and stability. Plus, the fit is incredible!Eco-Friendly Durable Fabrics
Since nature is a big part of the equation when mountain biking, our gear is designed with high-quality resistant fabrics made to withstand the occasional hurdle.
On top of being super sturdy, our new mountain jerseys are made in an ultra-soft eco-friendly antibacterial fabric featuring Ecovero fibers.
Opting for durable and sustainable fabrics is our way to protect our planet and preserve our rich and extensive riding playground.Created to empower women in cycling, get trail ready with Peppermint’s latest MTB Collection.
0 Comments