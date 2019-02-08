INDUSTRY INSIDER

Performance to Close All Remaining Stores, Over 95 ASE Employees Laid Off

Feb 8, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  


States where Performance Bicycle stores are located.

All of Performance Bicycle's brick-and-mortar stores are expected to close over the course of the next few weeks, the result of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings involving Advanced Sports Enterprises (ASE). ASE was the owner of Performance and Bike Nashbar, and was also the parent company of Fuji, Kestrel, SE, Breezer Bikes and Tuesday Cycle. Performance was the largest bicycle retailer in the United States, with over 100 locations spread across the country.

According to Bicycle Retailer, the store closings were also accompanied by at least 95 layoffs at ASE's office in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. ASE's assets were purchased in early February by a group of four companies called the Tiger Group for a reported $23 million.

BikeCo, which is the name given to the company created by Adcanced Holdings Co, a private equity group from Hong Kong, and Tiger Capital Group, a high-profile business liquidator, are in the process of purchasing ASE's wholesale business, along with the Fuji, Kester, Breezer, and SE trademarks.

Amain.com Inc purchased the Performance and Nashbar trademarks and web domains for $1.245 million, and is planning to continue operating the online portion of those businesses.

K&B Investment Corporation, the fourth company in the Tiger Group, is a real estate investment firm that has ties to J&B Importers, the Miami-based bike and component distributor.

20 Comments

  • + 21
 The LBS will be a repair shop. A superior mechanic will always be in demand.
  • + 12
 I dunno about this. I liked paying 10-40% markup to someone else becuase I got to say things like “support my community” on the internet.
  • + 4
 I'm sorry you don't live somewhere with a vibrant cycling community.
  • + 4
 I get where you’re coming from. LBS are cool, they really are. But when you’re on limited funds having a super cheap place to order things is cool too. I’d always go to a lbs for tubes and stuff like that but I do my own work and buy where I can when it can save significant money.
  • + 6
 I will miss the local Performance store - they are the only shop that carries a decent inventory of clothing. That's the only thing I ever bought there though. Hm, maybe I should visit now and find some deals !
  • + 3
 The cycling industry is rife with competition. Competition drives innovation and drives down prices. This is good for the consumer, not the company.

I know it sucks to hear when a shop full of cool people shuts down, things can be tough. But it's a sign of how great things have gotten for us riders. You can bleed Shimano brakes in 5 minutes, and have a new derailleur shipped to you overnight for like 60$. Bike repairs are getting simple, and that's awesome for us riders.
  • + 4
 I should add that the best thing about them was their house brand stuff. Their saddles, sunglasses and clothing were good bang for the buck type items when purchased on their always substantial sale prices.
  • + 3
 I have worked at the Performance in Boise, id for the past 8 months and it has been a super fun job. It's been a bit hard to see our great shop full of bikes and equipment to bike racks 95% empty and the store half empty. Performance filled a gap that most LBS have a hard time filling with the big brand prices, that was perfect for beginner cyclist.
  • + 2
 The only Performance stores I dealt with had limited sales that did not interest me. Their discount section was decent, depending on what you needed. I found a 4 bike rack there once for a steal! But, im not surprised as their inventory was always large (on the stores I went into), much larger than the other LBSs. And it didn't seem like their inventory moved much.
  • + 3
 End of an era.

Pretty sad really, but it does illustrate that if a retailer cannot adapt to meet quickly changing trends then they are done for, especially when overhead is high (lots of locations= high operating costs.)
  • + 3
 Man what is going to happen to the traditional sales model? How are people going to get their bikes fixed if all the LBS disappear?
  • + 6
 By themselves using YouTube ;-)
  • + 2
 @Stokedonthis: this!

Have learned how to do so much stuff from YouTube.
  • + 9
 My guess is VERY few, if any, Pinkbike readers use Performance shops. It's a corp, bland model. Nothing against the folks who worked there, but Performance going under is a result of their own business model.
  • + 8
 I would hardly consider a nation wide chain of stores owned by a large conglomerate company, that also owns and distributes multiple brands of equipment and cycles, a "LBS". My LBS is owned by two rad dudes that love turning wrenches and sharing the stoke. All the talk of international private equity groups and business liquidators etc. in here just feels gross. Not what bikes are about for me. I'd much rather support an actual LBS than these guys.

Not attacking you or your comment, just my two cents.
  • + 2
 @bman33: I've bought two bikes from Performance because yes, they're the polar opposite of a LBS. Too many LBSes either have huge wait times for service unless you're their favorite, or show they don't want you business. I wanted a Marin Pine Mountain 2, and the only other Marin dealer in the Dallas area never responded to my questions. The Performance in Southlake always does service right then and there, no waiting days and having to come back.
  • + 2
 @vitesse: Hence my comment "Very few". Glad you are happy. That said, I would be several paychecks that you are in a very small minority of Pinkbike readers who have purchased full bikes from Performance.
  • + 4
 No wonder they faultered with a brand lineup of "Fudgey, Kiester, Breezer"
  • + 1
 They have to offer more than just point of sale these days.
  • + 1
 Thanks carbanz

Post a Comment



