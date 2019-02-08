Performance to Close All Remaining Stores, Over 95 ASE Employees Laid Off

All of Performance Bicycle's brick-and-mortar stores are expected to close over the course of the next few weeks, the result of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings involving Advanced Sports Enterprises (ASE). ASE was the owner of Performance and Bike Nashbar, and was also the parent company of Fuji, Kestrel, SE, Breezer Bikes and Tuesday Cycle. Performance was the largest bicycle retailer in the United States, with over 100 locations spread across the country.
According to Bicycle Retailer
, the store closings were also accompanied by at least 95 layoffs at ASE's office in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. ASE's assets were purchased in early February by a group of four companies called the Tiger Group for a reported $23 million.
BikeCo, which is the name given to the company created by Adcanced Holdings Co, a private equity group from Hong Kong, and Tiger Capital Group, a high-profile business liquidator, are in the process of purchasing ASE's wholesale business, along with the Fuji, Kester, Breezer, and SE trademarks.
Amain.com Inc purchased the Performance and Nashbar trademarks and web domains for $1.245 million, and is planning to continue operating the online portion of those businesses.
K&B Investment Corporation, the fourth company in the Tiger Group, is a real estate investment firm that has ties to J&B Importers, the Miami-based bike and component distributor.
I know it sucks to hear when a shop full of cool people shuts down, things can be tough. But it's a sign of how great things have gotten for us riders. You can bleed Shimano brakes in 5 minutes, and have a new derailleur shipped to you overnight for like 60$. Bike repairs are getting simple, and that's awesome for us riders.
Pretty sad really, but it does illustrate that if a retailer cannot adapt to meet quickly changing trends then they are done for, especially when overhead is high (lots of locations= high operating costs.)
Have learned how to do so much stuff from YouTube.
Not attacking you or your comment, just my two cents.
