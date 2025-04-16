Peripheral Vision: 20 Must-Watch Videos From Outside the World of MTB - April 2025

Lachlan Morton - Going Far Beyond In Italy:

Epic conditions, great food, and great times in Italy with Lachlan Morton and Tom Hopper.Vans BMX Presents Angie Marino’s Enjoy The Ride, to serve as an inspiration for BMXers everywhere with it powerful message: Ride because you love it, no matter who you are. Angie took to the street to explore a different side of BMX, strengthening her skillset as a more well-rounded rider and further establishing herself as a BMX powerhouse. The part is meant to inspire others, and particularly up and coming BMXers, to get out in the streets and push their own riding.Wise Up features dedicated sections from Brett Silva and Diego Bravo, as well as a healthy chunk of footage from Jared Duncan, Erik Elstran, Jake Seeley, Julian Arteaga, Maca Perez Grasset, Gary Young, and many more. Filmed in California, Texas, NYC, Massachusetts, Minnesota, and beyond. Video: Zach Krejmas.Featuring: Adem Gunaydin, Albie Bennett, Josh Delarosa, Jordan O’Kane, Joshny Babu, James Rodriguez, Kert Petersel, and Robby Nelson. Video: Sean Burns.When I was younger, it was almost impossible to find a female skater. They were about as rare as Eric Koston's first pro model board on H-Street, a company you've probably never heard of. So, you can imagine how odd it is seeing female skateboarders today, particularly for those of us who've been around for a while. I mean, there was a time when you could barely find anyone who skated in your school, and probably only a handful in your city. It's truly a testament to how far skateboarding has come, to now see not just one female skater, but dozens of really incredible and talented female skaters. When we started PUSH we wanted to pick people that represented every type of skateboarder so that people who watched the episodes and their subsequent video parts really got to understand that everyone's journey is different and that anyone who wants it bad enough is going to find a way to get it. I never wanted to talk about how much you have to overcome in order to be a girl skater, but it's almost impossible not to mention it when talking about Leticia Bufoni, because not only did she have to overcome the challenges of being a female skateboarder, but add to that the challenges of growing up in Sao Paulo, Brazil, a neighbourhood unlike your own. We are so happy to present to you Leticia's story and her full street part in 70mm. Ok, just kidding about the 70mm, but you should definitely watch it full screen.Louie, Karim, Dylan, Zered, Oski, BOD and more of the best names in the game pack in for an epic European crossover tour. This is essential street cinema.The adidas skateboarding team goes to work on the raw street gems amid the crusty concrete of the American Midwest in a film by Greg Hunt. Featuring: Jonathan Perez, Zach Saraceno, Kris Brown, Niels Bennett, Joey O’Brien, Hermann Stene, Frankie Spears, Dan Mancina, Mariah Duran, Nikolai Piombo, Dre Thebpanya, Diego Nájera, Vincent Milou, Mark Suciu, Dennis Busenitz, Marcos Montoya, Silas Baxter-Neal, Nora Vasconcellos, Jenn Soto, Sam Narvaez, and Miles Silvas. Locations: Detroit, Michigan; Columbus, Ohio; Cleveland, Ohio; Chicago, Illinois; Indianapolis, Indiana; Cincinnati, Ohio. Filmed by: Justin Albert, Torsten Frank, Greg Hunt, Chris Mulhern, Andy Licardi. Editor: Greg Hunt.Dive into the mind, collection, and home office of John Wilson, documentary filmmaker and the creator of “How to with John Wilson” on HBO. Follow along as John takes us through his daily routine and unique perspective on filming every day in New York City. From thrifting for strangers' old VHS tapes to rewatching his childhood home videos, John reflects on finding meaning in the overlooked and discarded. Offering a rare glimpse into his creative space, personal collection and what he’s been up to in between projects, this video is full of surprises.A tribute to Tseng Kwong Chi.“Early 90’s, that was the heyday of squirt boating. Squirt boaters were everywhere. And then all of a sudden, they were just gone.” In the midst of the extreme sports craze of the 90s, squirtboating was the cutting edge of whitewater kayaking. But as the sport faded into obscurity, what happened to all those people?Documentary chronicling the first 200 fights of Muay Thai legend Sylvie Von Duuglas-Ittu; a feminist from the US who falls in love with a culture that has gender inequality at the core of its values.An animated documentary for Red Bull Surfing’s mini series ‘In Plain Sight’. Surfing’s history – from Africa to Polynesia to the Americas – is one that’s rich, diverse, and incredibly nuanced. So much so, that we are only beginning to scratch the surface and understand it. Voiced by Selema Masekela, the film explores the varied roots of surfing’s origin and its subsequent cultural evolution into what we recognize today. Directors: Claire Pinegar & Jeremy Asher Lynch.In November 2017 I flew over to Portugal from the UK with huge waves inbound for Nazaré. In the morning of the big swell, Andrew had a nasty wipeout and broke his back and was rushed to hospital after being rescued by the jet ski team and brought to the shore.Liza Dietzen has dreamt of competing as a dog sledder since learning about the Iditarod in kindergarten. Ever since, she's dedicated the majority of her life to raising and caring for her sled dog team, fostering a deep bond built on mutual trust. In her words, “To see 12 to 16 different personalities [of the sled team] all coming together, and you’re a part of that, it’s hard to put into words exactly what it means to you…it’s magical.” We follow Liza and her team's journey to compete in the UP 200, a qualifying race for the Iditarod.Good to see Kai back and better than ever.Without a Paddle is a canoe film about snowboarding, that blends a 140km winter paddle from the foot of the Mica Dam to the top of the Revelstoke Dam with the history of the upper Columbia River. Four intrepid snowboarders seek to retrace a portion of David Thompson's footsteps down the Columbia River, in the middle of January, during one of the coldest snaps in recorded history in Revelstoke. Surreal frozen landscapes, epic paddling, deep powder riding, and a lot of pain.Rain Dogs is a reference to Washington State’s “finest” Rainier Beer, which kept us hydrated during our road trip through the PNW in February of 2020 BC. It’s also a slight hint to the predominantly moist weather we experienced on our visit State-side. A trip where our rental car smelled like a pack of wet dogs 24/7, and even with rain so persistent it could soak through the toughest of Gore-Tex, it could not dampen our spirits or stop our mission to film Yearning For Turning in the Pacific North West. We had an absolute blast navigating the slopes of Baker, Crystal, and Bachelor, linking turns on every type of snow imaginable, making new friends in the lift lines and down at the pub, eating day-old pizza from the tailgate in the parking lot, and drinking a couple Rain Dogs here and there. Collectively we tried our best to capture our turns in new surroundings, and are pretty darn surprised and happy with the outcome. Hope y’all enjoy it too!Is this week's Segment Saturday one of the most iconic park segments of all time! From 2007's "Seven Sunny Days," TJ Schiller and Colby West put together a high-flying segment that blew minds. It certainly features one of Matchstick's most famous shots...do you know the one?We’re back again! To keep the winter stoke alive, we’re excited to present our latest short film, Echo. Filmed during the winter of 2024, just before our expedition to Alaska, Echo’ showcases the breathtaking landscapes of British Columbia and captures the essence of backcountry skiing. Despite facing a season with limited snowfall and challenging conditions, we embraced the opportunity to venture out and stack some memorable clips. While the lack of precipitation and a stable snowpack hindered our plans for certain pillow lines, it didn’t deter our passion for getting out into the mountains—a warm-up for Alaska, if you will. Echo is a tribute to all the dedicated riders out there. “I hope this film gets you fired up for the days ahead and reminds you why we do what we do.” -Sammy"To the Hills & Back" is a heart-wrenching documentary that delves into the lives of two backcountry skiers, Katie Combaluzier and Adam Campbell, who navigate through the aftermath of separate avalanche tragedies. Despite never having met, their stories of resilience, unbreakable spirit, and iron will intersect in their shared passion for the alpine wilderness. This film is a testament to human endurance, and the transformative power of adversity.