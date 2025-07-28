Peripheral Vision: 20 Must-Watch Videos From Outside the World of MTB - July 2025

Kasia - The Polish Champion:
Step inside the world of Kasia Niewiadoma Phinney in this powerful new film, Kasia. The Polish Champion. From childhood dreams riding through the Polish countryside to Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift glory, Kasia and those closest to her reflect on the successes, setbacks, and spirit that define her journey. This is strength built over kilometres and powered by heart.
Ben's Fairytale Tour:
"I think that's it." An unbelievable ride today; four riders in the break and a yellow jersey. The second chapter in Ben's fairytale Tour.
Alex Donnachie - Edit:
Eight months, five countries, and an utter commitment to the art form that is the video part. Alex has been on a street rampage this year and we are super proud to bring you his newest video for BSD. This is Alex Donnachie '‘Edit.'' Enjoy! Video: Dave Sowerby. Additional filming: Thomas Roulston, Gaspar Guendulain, and the BSD crew.
Alvaro Esquivel - Cultcrew:
Straight outta Costa Rica, staying in Barcelona, and destroying anything in his path.
Boyd Hilder - Jetlag:
Boyd Hilder delivers an outstanding performance in the opening chapter of ''Jetlag,'' Monster Energy’s new four-part BMX video series. Filmed by Rich Forne across Australia, South Africa, Taiwan, and Portugal. This part showcases Boyd at the height of his powers, blending technical mastery with raw style and next-level riding.
Grand Master Meltdown:
"For decades we have been coming together in cities across the world for skateboarding contests. But what makes these contests special is the moments adjacent to the skateboarding: the drunken shenanigans in the hotel lobby, talking shit with new friends who don’t speak English, breaking boards for no reason, yelling, raging, and getting swagged out. That’s what this film is about - the culture behind the largest skateboarding event in Asia, but most of all, the feeling of being a skater." Director: Benjamin Mulinkosson.
Disorder's "Distress" Full Length Video:
From Kwesi's opening stunts, to Nyjah's jaw-dropping closing act, Disorder's unreal roster unleashes an all-out tear for its first full length. SEND IT.
Rough Cut - Riley Hawk's "War Cry" Part:
Takin' hits, breakin' boards, and puttin' down one of the year's best parts, Riley leads by example with a work ethic you gotta respect.
Blue:
Filmed across NSW, Australia, ''Blue'' follows Joe Atkinson, a professional inline skater at the peak of his athletic abilities. In a sport that is all too often overlooked or misrepresented, through Joe’s movements, the film attempts to showcase both the artistic aesthetic and the meditative state that the act of inline skating offers. Director: Dom West.
Stasis:
A short skiing portrait of Svea Irving, exploring her deep connection to nature and passion for expression on snow. Embark on a short visual journey of balance in constant motion, a seamless connection with the elements. Reminding us to find beauty in the things that create our surroundings, and the solitude accompanying them. Video: Griffin Glendinning.
Sam Favret - The Classic Route:
The famous "Vallée Blanche" in Chamonix is an off-piste ski route in the Mont Blanc range. Sam Favret visits this classic with his own style!
Ben Richards & Jasper Rogers - Don't Quote Me:
Featuring Ben Richards and Jasper Rogers. A mentor and his apprentice. Filmed in Revelstoke with Eagle Pass Heli. Director: Hunter Paull/Hunt Cinema.
Make Time:
It's important to make time to do the things you enjoy most.
Ensō:
At some point there seems to be a defining moment in life where you learn to let go. Sometimes, not by choice. And often times it comes to us as the illusion of defeat, while in reality, it was the very thing we needed to guide us to where we had to go. About a year ago, Aaron and I came across the Buddhist word, Ensō. This single word, described everything that we had been talking about for the last year or so. By definition, it represents and suggests cutting the desire for perfection and allowing the universe to be just as it is. Understanding that perfection doesn’t exist allows you to move through life gracefully free of any pressure. It opens the door to allow situations to unfold naturally, and to invite intuition and creativity to move through. For Aaron, riding is a great place to practice this concept. It’s a place that he can go where the universe can reveal these sort of secrets. In this film, we ride along with Aaron as he takes a journey into the idea letting go and simply just being. Featuring: Aaron McClintock. Director: Dylan Wineland.
Russell Bierke - Flow State:
Russ has been throwing himself into some overwhelmingly big caverns. Not only riding them, but confidently exposing unseen technical lines and approaches to waves of consequence. Calls of the greatest wave ever paddled into at Shipsterns have been aired, but lets not forget this is surfing. How anyone perceives a ride may be different to the next person. And to be frank, who gives a rats backside. It’s a peak moment in time for a peak individual. Arriving at the right place, right time and simply, not choking. Flow State will take you on an audio visual journey, as Russ pushes his own boundaries. Along the way, he gives us insight into what makes him tick, and how the hell his feet stay glued to his board in the most critical of situations. Director: Andrew Kaineder.
Pōhaku:
"Fire releases the spirit. Water cleanses it." - Pōhaku. Oʻahu native Tom Pōhaku Stone shares the journey that led him to revive the ancient Hawaiian tradition of hand-shaping surfboards from wood.
Rolling Review:
In a restless search for new opportunities and new ways of living, the mystery and promise of distant horizons always have called men forward. They call themselves the Rollers. Follow a band of surfers as they convert a historic house in Western Europe into a creative factory and travel the globe in search of waves. This is their Rolling Review.
About Damn Time - The Dory Women Of Grand Canyon:
Amidst the roar of rapids and the serenity of the Grand Canyon, "About Damn Time" by filmmaker Dana Romanoff, chronicles the journey of trailblazing boatwomen who, guided by legacy and determination, challenge a male-dominated world, protect sacred rivers, and pass the oars to the next generation. Dories—delicate, hand-crafted wooden boats—are known as the ballerinas of the river. They first danced on the Colorado River in the 1970s, introduced by environmentalist Martin Litton to immerse people in the Grand Canyon’s majesty and rally support against damming and destruction. Today, as the fight over Colorado River rights intensifies, river guides carry on this legacy, advocating for the protection of the Grand Canyon, the Colorado River, and its sacred places. Powerful, poetic, and action-packed, About Damn Time takes viewers on an exhilarating journey through churning rapids and serene starry nights. Along the way, it delves into the rich history and inspiring presence of boatwomen who are reshaping the river-running world for generations to come. Video: Dana Romanoff.
Wild Atlantic Salmon - Restoring The Run:
In 1924, “Tiny” Morison set the UK record for the heaviest fly-caught salmon, landing a 61-pound giant. Many expected this record to have been surpassed in the last 100 years, but wild Atlantic salmon and their rivers require the steadfast conservation efforts of the angling community and environmental groups like Atlantic Salmon Trust to ensure there are any salmon to fish at all. Ambassador Marina Gibson and many others have dedicated their lives and careers to ensuring that fishing for wild Atlantic salmon is more than “a beautiful waste of time.” Director: Ben Satterlee.
AI Slop - Last Week Tonight With John Oliver:
John Oliver explains why you’ve been seeing more AI-generated content online, the harm it can do, and – sadly – why it is threatening his marriage. Do you hear us, cabbage Hulk? Stay the hell away from John’s cabbage wife.
Photo: Sterling Lorence