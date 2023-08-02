Video: 'Perspective Kőszeg' Goes Behind the Scenes of a Grass Roots MTB Community

Words:
Viktor Császár
Kőszeg is a town in Vas County, Hungary, located right next to the Austrian borders. The town by default is famous for its historical character, but in recent years, it has become a truly unique, one-of-a-kind riding destination within the country for mountain bikers. Hungary lags behind its neighboring countries in terms of mountain bike culture, but thanks to the efforts of Ziskó "Puby" Balázs, this place stands out in Hungary's mountain biking scene, providing a genuine alternative to the more distant trail centers in Europe.
Through this story, we aim to showcase how a local community can come together for a shared passion and create a place where mountain bikers can meet, learn, and grow. Even amidst strong headwinds regarding the legalization of the local trails, these guys have built a community that can take pride in their achievements. They will undoubtedly continue to serve as an inspiring force for Hungarian mountain bike enthusiasts in the future.
Video by loam.
| @loamcinema
Photos by Robert Apjok | @rob.lifecycles