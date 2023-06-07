Video: Peter Jamison Rides All The Bikes in Southern Utah

Words: Peter Jamison



Scrub in Saint George, Utah

Both of the YT Tues featured in the video built with the RaceFace Atlas Series: one bike for Freeride and one for Bike Park

Welcome to 'Sessions' a new series that I have created in collaboration with Race Face to highlight my favorite places to ride. To kick things off, we are starting in Utah, where I now live. After growing up on the East Coast of the United States, I had always dreamed of moving out West. Fortunately, in 2018, I began to spend the majority of my time in Southern Utah while living in my van. During this time, I was living an awfully carefree life and riding my bike as much as possible. The terrain, community, and laid-back pace of life is what attracted me to this area, and I hope this film can make you feel like you have visited this wonderful place.Thank you to Race Face for supporting my career as an athlete and this video series, I can't wait to share the next two episodes over the course of the summer!