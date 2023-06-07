Video: Peter Jamison Rides All The Bikes in Southern Utah

Jun 7, 2023
by Peter Jamison  

Words: Peter Jamison

Welcome to 'Sessions' a new series that I have created in collaboration with Race Face to highlight my favorite places to ride. To kick things off, we are starting in Utah, where I now live. After growing up on the East Coast of the United States, I had always dreamed of moving out West. Fortunately, in 2018, I began to spend the majority of my time in Southern Utah while living in my van. During this time, I was living an awfully carefree life and riding my bike as much as possible. The terrain, community, and laid-back pace of life is what attracted me to this area, and I hope this film can make you feel like you have visited this wonderful place.

Thank you to Race Face for supporting my career as an athlete and this video series, I can't wait to share the next two episodes over the course of the summer!



Scrub in Saint George, Utah



Both of the YT Tues featured in the video built with the RaceFace Atlas Series: one bike for Freeride and one for Bike Park


Regions in Article
Utah

Posted In:
Videos Race Face Peter Jamison


Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Overall Standings & Final Results from the Pietra Ligure Enduro World Cup 2023
71572 views
Spotted: Pivot's Lugged Carbon DH Bike Prototype
52893 views
First Look: 2024 Giant Glory Downhill Race Bike
37943 views
North Shore Billet Announces New Canadian-Made Talon Cranks
33568 views
Emily Batty Announces Retirement from Professional Racing
30692 views
Review Addendum: Bluegrass Legit Carbon Helmet - I Tested It More by Crashing
28333 views
Review: DVO Topaz 3 Air Shock
27971 views
Noga Korem Dropped by GT & Sponsored by Commencal
27024 views

5 Comments

  • 2 0
 This was the first Southern Utah video I've seen that hasn't lost my attention in a minute. Awesome work @peterjamo4 loved the whole thing!
  • 2 0
 Thank you so much for the kind words and taking the time to watch! Jared did a great job with the filming and editing!
  • 2 0
 Thanks for sharing this PB!
  • 1 0
 Sick!!
  • 2 0
 Glad you enjoyed it! Thanks for watching!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.026405
Mobile Version of Website