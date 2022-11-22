Must Watch: Peter Kaiser's Self-Filmed 'Solitary'

Nov 22, 2022
by Chromag Bikes  

Chromag - Solitary - Peter Kaiser
'SOLITARY'


I’ve had this idea of a relatively slow paced, self-filmed video including still frames for a while. Producing a video in Canada has been on my list as well, but I always had to cut down on camera luggage due to usually bringing two bikes over the pond with me.

We’d been filming a project with Erik and Emil prior to this, so I had all my camera gear with me and it felt like the ideal timing to make it happen. I decided it would be a good challenge to produce a video all on my own from the filming, to the actual riding and all the post-production steps. Filming and riding simultaneously definitely made me misjudge framings and I had to set up certain angles a couple of times. It ended up being quite exhausting, always having to run up to the other side of the hill to hit start/stop.

Enjoy.

Chromag - Solitary - Peter Kaiser
Catching a breath in-between filming scenes.

Here’s to a few photos from in-between - photos of myself shot by the roadtrip/riding buddy, Leon Thiele.

Chromag - Solitary - Peter Kaiser
Chromag - Solitary - Peter Kaiser
My favourite two features at the Bike Ranch.

Chromag - Solitary - Peter Kaiser


Chromag - Solitary - Peter Kaiser


Chromag - Solitary - Peter Kaiser


Chromag - Solitary - Peter Kaiser
A moody ferry ride to Vancouver Island.



Chromag - Solitary - Peter Kaiser


Chromag - Solitary - Peter Kaiser

From a filmer's perspective, ferns are what I love most about Canada.



Chromag - Solitary - Peter Kaiser


Chromag - Solitary - Peter Kaiser


direction, riding, filming, editing, colors, sound by Peter Kaiser
supported by Chromag Bikes
last clip by Leon Thiele

Chromag - Solitary - Peter Kaiser


Posted In:
Videos Must Watch Riding Videos Peter Kaiser


Must Read This Week
First Look: Yeti's New SB140 - Splitting the Difference
101805 views
Opinion: Group Rides Are the Worst
62743 views
First Ride: Polygon's $3,299 Collosus N9
54996 views
Staff Rides: Henry Quinney's Transition Spire
50816 views
[Updated with Official Response] Stanton Bikes Calls Administrators, Up For Sale
40943 views
Bike Check: Ben Cathro's Santa Cruz Megatower is Smaller than You'd Think
40847 views
Transition Launch Long-Awaited Revised TR11 Downhill Bike
39587 views
Bike Check: Acoustic Cycles' Steel High Pivot is a Thing of Beauty
38848 views

9 Comments

  • 3 0
 Sick spots and Peter's riding is just on a different level... super stoked about seeing such an edit!!!
  • 3 0
 Now that makes me wanna ride my bike. Just beautiful.
  • 2 0
 Can never have too many one footed tables. The talent on and off the bike is quite something!
  • 3 0
 So good, wow. Refreshing to see something like this!
  • 1 0
 Excellend! It makes you travel with your imagination and relax you with the photograghy and ambient music. Thumbs Up!
  • 1 0
 Trek .. Chromag?

Doesn't Chromag got an FS bike in the works?
  • 1 0
 Old school tricks are the best. Love me some nac-nac and indian air.
  • 1 0
 VOTY
  • 1 0
 super fine!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009405
Mobile Version of Website