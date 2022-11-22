Must Watch: Peter Kaiser's Self-Filmed 'Solitary'

Catching a breath in-between filming scenes.

My favourite two features at the Bike Ranch.

A moody ferry ride to Vancouver Island.

From a filmer's perspective, ferns are what I love most about Canada.

riding, filming

I’ve had this idea of a relatively slow paced, self-filmed video including still frames for a while. Producing a video in Canada has been on my list as well, but I always had to cut down on camera luggage due to usually bringing two bikes over the pond with me.We’d been filming a project with Erik and Emil prior to this, so I had all my camera gear with me and it felt like the ideal timing to make it happen. I decided it would be a good challenge to produce a video all on my own from the filming, to the actual riding and all the post-production steps. Filming and riding simultaneously definitely made me misjudge framings and I had to set up certain angles a couple of times. It ended up being quite exhausting, always having to run up to the other side of the hill to hit start/stop.Enjoy.Here’s to a few photos from in-between - photos of myself shot by the roadtrip/riding buddy, Leon Thiele.direction,, editing, colors, sound by Peter Kaisersupported bylast clip by Leon Thiele