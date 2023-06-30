Video: 'Revolutions' Showcases New Zealand's Stunning Landscapes

Words: Peter Kaiser
" Revolutions "
Instances of revolving.
The movement of an object in a circular or elliptical course around it’s axis or centre.
Also, A title for an ever changing project with a few speed bumps along the way.
I wanted to start the video with a few scenes at dawn and then connect the other scenes chronological based on daylight. Anyhow, got up super early, classic 3:30AM hot shower to get my shoulder feel a little better and then head to the location. Arrived at the trailhead in the pitch black and well, turns out it had snowed overnight. We all thought we got up early for nothing for a second, till we realised the trail was just free of snow and that this could actually turn out super cool.
While Toby and I were shooting the drop-in scenes, Moritz quickly build a little takeoff further down the trail. definitely helped me get of the ground as I couldn’t bunnyhop properly at that time.
This spot is a legendary classic. A bit of shovelling and it was good to go again. Definitely been a scary one, as this was the first test to the shoulder on an actual jump. And, we got surprised with a rainbow!
I’ve gotten to ride in this epic place for the first time in 2019. also while filming for a Mons video. Back then there was nothing but a little jump on one of the hills and a berm we built. - been cool to come back a few years later and see the entire trailnetwork that’s developed since.
I needed some good looking jumps to add some spice to the video and knew they still had this set of Jumps once build for one of Brandon’s videos.
Cheers to the team at Bike Glendhu for the nice jumps, all the help and the 4AM shuttles up the hill.
It ’s been 2 days prior to flying back home and this spot was the last box to tick, yet the shoulder wasn’t really cooperating. Getting these tricks done was probably the most rewarding moment of the entire trip. found myself laying in the grass a second later, very happy and relieved.
Reflecting on this rather exhausting week, we’re all glad we made it happen and I’m stoked to share this with you now. Enjoy.
Cheers
,
to Mons Royale
for supporting my vision and leaving us with heaps of creative freedom.
And especially to Toby Wilson and Moritz Ablinger for the good times. great team effort.
REVOLUTIONS
a SJ413 Production
featuring Peter Kaiser
presented by Mons Royale
, supported by Trek
Cinematography by Toby Wilson
, Edit By Peter Kaiser
Still Photography by Moritz Ablinger
Music by Misun, Sound Mastering By ATon, Felix Sterzinger
Directed & Produced by Toby Wilson & Peter Kaiser
Special Thanks Chris Wilson, Bike Glendhu, Noxon Tech, Tim Klein, Stina Bebenroth, Conor Macfarlanewww.peterkaiser.cc