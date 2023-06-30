Video: 'Revolutions' Showcases New Zealand's Stunning Landscapes

A few brainstorms, a few chats and a 40h flight later I found myself in New Zealand to compete at Crankworx but also to film for my latest video project. My Kiwi-Austrian mate Toby Wilson was already in NZ testing (crashing) his newest cable cam and real keen to film. Fellow Austrian Moritz Ablinger was going to tackle the photography side of this project. So far so good. Of course things didn’t go to plan and I dislocated my shoulder during Crankworx only a week ahead of our shooting window. Not being able to hold my own beer at the Crankworx party, I thought about canceling the whole thing for a second. However with Moritz about to board his 50h flight and Toby incl. all the gear being here already I figured we needed to be optimistic and make it happen somehow. Things then went rather slow in the beginning but progressed exponentially towards the end of the shoot. The new plan of attack was to get the trail riding done first and leave the tricks for later. We had everything from sunshine, rain and even snow, lost some nerves setting up cable cam lines, driven across the country way too much and sure slept too little each night. We somehow managed to get it all done and shot the main tricks a day before flying out. A week later at home - finally got some proper scans, turns out I still had a fracture and torn some tendons in my shoulder. Well, glad we didn’t know at the time.