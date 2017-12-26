Blasting Austro-Hungarian Trail Gaps in 'Twisted Seasons'





While huge parts of Austria are covered in deep snow and most of the riders are preparing their skis for the winter season, one can still find nearly perfect riding conditions to the east. Peter Pingitzer teamed up with local rider Peter Mihalkovits in early December to spend a day on his favourite trails in Hungary, very close to the Austrian border.





Some of year's best riding happens here during the winter months



Being able to ride all year long in almost dry conditions is certainly a huge advantage of living in that area. A good riding community and a solid range of trails makes things even better – because nothing beats some chilled trail rides at home.





Perfectly built local tracks make the off-season more enjoyable





Winter isn't too bad here. Trails are in perfect shape and you can always find some motivated friends to ride with. Usually, in late September, towards the end of the racing season, I really start looking forward to those winter rides at home — Peter Mihalkovits





Major downside of winter: It gets dark way too early






