Blasting Austro-Hungarian Trail Gaps in 'Twisted Seasons'

Dec 26, 2017
by Lines Magazine  
Twisted Seasons - Peter Mihalkovits

by RedneckPete
Views: 4,893    Faves: 76    Comments: 4


While huge parts of Austria are covered in deep snow and most of the riders are preparing their skis for the winter season, one can still find nearly perfect riding conditions to the east. Peter Pingitzer teamed up with local rider Peter Mihalkovits in early December to spend a day on his favourite trails in Hungary, very close to the Austrian border.

Some of year's best riding happens here during the winter months

Being able to ride all year long in almost dry conditions is certainly a huge advantage of living in that area. A good riding community and a solid range of trails makes things even better – because nothing beats some chilled trail rides at home.

Perfectly built local tracks make the off-season more enjoyable

bigquotesWinter isn't too bad here. Trails are in perfect shape and you can always find some motivated friends to ride with. Usually, in late September, towards the end of the racing season, I really start looking forward to those winter rides at homePeter Mihalkovits

Major downside of winter: It gets dark way too early


20 Comments

  • + 8
 Great trails, could you please share a trailforks link?
  • + 2
 my thoughts exactly! should be included with every such vid
  • + 2
 I’m not one to usually comment but I really enjoyed the edit. Great riding! Sweet line choices!

Well done guys!
  • + 1
 Make Austria-Hungary great again! From Tyrol to Transylvania, from Adriatic sea to Galicia.
  • + 1
 well said Smile
  • + 1
 Thats why we have this new government!
  • + 1
 fuck this shit
  • + 2
 Nice work! Any chances to know the location?
  • + 2
 It's certainly nearby Kőszeg.
  • + 1
 @crenshaw81: Cheers mate! Will be checking Hungary out- Vienna is somewhat boring sadly.
  • + 2
 Köszeg and the best trails are in Sopron.
  • + 3
 Awesome riding dude!
  • + 1
 So am I !

Nice riding, congratulation!

"Santa Cruz has comin' to you"
  • + 1
 What Santa cruz model is that?
  • + 1
 Badass vid. He's a shredder
  • + 2
 I'm feelin' Hungary.
  • + 1
 this must be AllMountin trail
  • + 1
 The toboggan at 1:38 is dope, good stuff!
  • + 1
 Very good skill !
  • + 1
 Great video!

