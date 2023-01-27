Peter Sagan Announces Plans to Race XC at the 2024 Olympics After his Road Racing Retirement

Peter Sagan has announced that he hopes to race at the Paris 2024 Olympics after completing his last full season on the road in 2023.During the Vuelta a San Juan road race Peter Sagan announced his retirement by saying: "I would like to say the moment has arrived.""I decided I would like to finish this season as a rider in WorldTour races. I would like to prepare for the Olympic Games in mountain bike."I always said I would like to finish my career on the mountain bike, because I started my career on the mountain bike. It gives me some pleasure at the end of my career because I’m doing something I really enjoy."Sagan previously raced XC at the Olympics during the 2016 games in Rio and competed in the eMTB XC World Championships in Les Gets last year. Sagan has said it is not about winning a medal next year but to enjoy himself ahead of retirement.“It’s not about the medal or something. It’s more about what I want to do. There’s not pressure anymore about whether I win or lose. It’s just something I always wanted, to finish my career on mountain bike and next year is Olympic year. But I wanted to do it for me, and not for anybody else.”