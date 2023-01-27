Peter Sagan Announces Plans to Race XC at the 2024 Olympics After his Road Racing Retirement

Jan 27, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Peter Sagan has announced that he hopes to race at the Paris 2024 Olympics after completing his last full season on the road in 2023.

During the Vuelta a San Juan road race Peter Sagan announced his retirement by saying: "I would like to say the moment has arrived."

"I decided I would like to finish this season as a rider in WorldTour races. I would like to prepare for the Olympic Games in mountain bike.

"I always said I would like to finish my career on the mountain bike, because I started my career on the mountain bike. It gives me some pleasure at the end of my career because I’m doing something I really enjoy."

Sagan previously raced XC at the Olympics during the 2016 games in Rio and competed in the eMTB XC World Championships in Les Gets last year. Sagan has said it is not about winning a medal next year but to enjoy himself ahead of retirement.

“It’s not about the medal or something. It’s more about what I want to do. There’s not pressure anymore about whether I win or lose. It’s just something I always wanted, to finish my career on mountain bike and next year is Olympic year. But I wanted to do it for me, and not for anybody else.”

Posted In:
Racing and Events XC Racing


Must Read This Week
[Updated - Christopher Grice Joins Specialized Gen-S] Round Up: A Complete Timeline of 2023 Team Moves
116572 views
Sam Blenkinsop Signs With Crestline Bike Co.
46548 views
The Myotragus Dorothea is a 200mm High Pivot Bike With a Gearbox
40376 views
Dave Weagle Patents High-Pivot Drivetrain System
37460 views
We Surveyed 152 of the World's Best Pro Mountain Bikers - Welcome to Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey 2023
35558 views
First Look: 5DEV's Titanium Chainring Promises 3x the Durability
34309 views
Ibis Launches New Vietnam Made Exie
32615 views
Video: Pre-Season Testing of Intense's M279 HP6 Prototype
31897 views

31 Comments

  • 13 0
 Love the main picture of him walking the bike on the course. Was that selected on purpose Smile
  • 2 0
 Right. Makes it seem like he has some work to do haha
  • 2 0
 I commented about this last time they used this photo in an article about him and I got the response that it's the only photo nobody has the rights to or something
  • 3 0
 As i remember he was in the top 10, when punctured. Climbed back to the top10 and punctured again.
  • 1 0
 @rocsipeti: yep he's pretty decent technically on MTB. And one of the best bike handlers ever in the pro peloton.
  • 1 0
 @rocsipeti: That is correct, Sagan front flatted in his Olympic debut on a pretty tough course with lots of opportunity to flat. Sagan is a certified bad a$$. There are definitely cyclists that cross over into other cycling disciplines, but only a handful that actually compete at a high level after crossing over. Sagan is one of those(PFP and Pidcock are definitely on this list as well). I watched Sagan compete and win the 7 stage Tour of California. For a sprinter/one day specialist, this is no easy feat on a course with lots of climbing. Sagan suffered like a dog in August heat to retain the jersey and win the overall. Shows the extent to which he can suffer and display his immense talent. Always a crowd favorite and always animated, I wish him success!
  • 7 0
 Good for him man. Awesome to see that he just wants to ride to ride. The fact that he has the caliber of talent to have that riding be in the olympics is pretty impressive. Hope he can pull one out of the bag and have a good race there.
  • 4 0
 I wish my riding to just ride was at an Olympic talent/fitness level. Crazy how fit these guys are
  • 7 0
 His Insta shows he's serious: signed up for van der Poel's tech riding skills clinic.
  • 6 0
 He was junior xco world champ, just sayin
  • 4 0
 Right?
I wonder if you compared his bank account to Nino's if anyone would be blaming him for going to the road.
  • 1 0
 also a second place as a junior in cyclocross world championships.
  • 1 0
 It's probably a lot easier for him to qualify for the Slovakian Olympic Team than if he was say, French, Swiss, German, Belgian, Canadian. British, American or any other country that has two or more riders ranked above 139th in the UCI rankings as that is the current highest ranked Slovakian.
  • 3 1
 Retiring, then doing MTB - So he's not retiring then; he's just ending his road career to do MTB and if qualifies, the Olympics.
  • 2 0
 Yes. That's a long-winded way of stating the last three words of the article's headline (emphasis mine): "*Road* Racing Retirement"
  • 3 0
 Looking forward to see him at Hardline 2024. That's MTB, too.
  • 2 0
 Looking forward too watching
  • 8 0
 I to am looking forward too watching
  • 1 0
 @DizzyNinja: et tu, Brute?
  • 2 0
 Me two.
  • 2 0
 He’ll do well. That Paris course will suck.
  • 1 0
 Remember when Lance Armstrong attempted to race xc? *sarcasm* It turned out really well. *sarcasm*
  • 1 0
 ...when he won the Leadville 100?
  • 1 0
 When does he start racing gravel? Is that the next step after he retires from MTB?
  • 1 2
 I too am ready to race in Paris 2024, like Peter it's not about the medals, and it's not about anyone else... Where do I sign?!
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.053330
Mobile Version of Website