Peter Sagan Joins Slovakian 'Dancing With The Stars' TV Show

In what's obviously this week’s most important racing news, former three-time road cycling world champion Peter Sagan shared on Instagram that he’ll be switching from “sprinting to disco.” The decorated cyclist is trading his SPDs for dancing shoes. Sagan is set to join the cast of the upcoming season of the Slovak television show Let’s Dance - Markíza, part of the Dancing with the Stars franchise. His dance partner will be Eliška Lenčešová, the Slovak-based dancer who won last year’s competition.
After over a decade of dominance in professional cycling—highlighted by three consecutive UCI Road World Championship titles, seven Tour de France green jerseys, and a reputation as one of the sport’s most dynamic personalities—Sagan has stepped away from competitive racing for now. Last year, Sagan aimed to compete in cross-country mountain biking at the 2024 Paris Olympics
but was sidelined due to heart arrhythmia, which required two surgeries.
While Sagan had previously announced his retirement from road racing, he planned to continue competing in MTB, intending to finish his career where it began.
|I'm ready to swap the bicycle for the dance floor! It's my pleasure to announce that I'm about to start a brand new adventure and take part in @letsdance.markiza. Stay tuned, soon you will be able to see me switch from sprinting to disco—Peter Sagan
The upcoming 9th season of Let’s Dance - Markíza is set to air this spring.
The burning question now is: can Peter dance as well as he rides? I'm sure my new boss is going to make me watch this thing to find out.
Wear very tight clothes and go on dancing with the stars (thumbs up)
Ride an ebike (thumbs down)