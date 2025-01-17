Powered by Outside

Peter Sagan Joins Slovakian 'Dancing With The Stars' TV Show

Jan 17, 2025
by Stephane Pelletier  
photo

In what's obviously this week’s most important racing news, former three-time road cycling world champion Peter Sagan shared on Instagram that he’ll be switching from “sprinting to disco.” The decorated cyclist is trading his SPDs for dancing shoes. Sagan is set to join the cast of the upcoming season of the Slovak television show Let’s Dance - Markíza, part of the Dancing with the Stars franchise. His dance partner will be Eliška Lenčešová, the Slovak-based dancer who won last year’s competition.

After over a decade of dominance in professional cycling—highlighted by three consecutive UCI Road World Championship titles, seven Tour de France green jerseys, and a reputation as one of the sport’s most dynamic personalities—Sagan has stepped away from competitive racing for now. Last year, Sagan aimed to compete in cross-country mountain biking at the 2024 Paris Olympics but was sidelined due to heart arrhythmia, which required two surgeries. While Sagan had previously announced his retirement from road racing, he planned to continue competing in MTB, intending to finish his career where it began.

bigquotesI'm ready to swap the bicycle for the dance floor! It's my pleasure to announce that I'm about to start a brand new adventure and take part in @letsdance.markiza. Stay tuned, soon you will be able to see me switch from sprinting to discoPeter Sagan

The upcoming 9th season of Let’s Dance - Markíza is set to air this spring.


The burning question now is: can Peter dance as well as he rides? I'm sure my new boss is going to make me watch this thing to find out.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Slack Randoms Peter Sagan


Author Info:
stephanepelletier avatar

Member since Sep 30, 2008
282 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
YT Industries USA Closing After Failing to Reach Agreement With YT Germany
92317 views
Adolf Silva's First Video Injury Update After Rampage Crash
65548 views
Rider Sues Specialized, Claims Turbo Levo Motor ‘Defect’ Caused Him to Crash
55561 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
47902 views
Racing Rumors: Oisin O'Callaghan to Trek, Dakotah Norton Off Mondraker, Changes for the Yeti Team & More
37119 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
36736 views
A Brief History of Gearbox Mountain Bikes
31209 views
Does Red Bull Rampage Need to Change? - An Interview With Tarek Rasouli
30695 views

50 Comments
  • 13121
 This seems like a new low for news…
  • 144
 Big time :p
  • 1524
flag wobblegoblin (Jan 17, 2025 at 18:30) (Below Threshold)
 Uhmm, should I know who this is????
  • 244
 @wobblegoblin: yes
  • 32
 Why report on brands closing because the market is going down? There is less and less mtb news since brands realize how stupid it is to continue create new bikes with useless extras.... i d like reports about bikes from 10 years ago and how good they are still today!!!
  • 371
 He'll be out in the first week or two. Cyclists are not known for agile footwork, physical strength or coordination (oh sh*t did I just admit my guilty TV pleasure?)
  • 171
 Sagan might be a bit different than your average cyclist... youtu.be/wRdt3gO1oBM?si=4LFTlfgZ5EKMt_0d&t=40
  • 332
 I'm not particularly interested in this story but why is everyone hating, it's kind of funny, good for Peter for elevating his profile. Get over yourselves..
  • 62
 No Wink
  • 311
 Shhh, don't tell the UCI. They might get ideas
  • 281
 Some of you people need to pull a Fox 40 out of your behinds
  • 70
 Maybe get a Boxxer to do it
  • 31
 Better having a fox 40 there, than an exploding x2...
  • 230
 Dick Pound approves.
  • 4423
 Why is this on the front page?
  • 392
 Pelletier is getting hazed by his superiors, that's why.
  • 4412
 It’s Friday, we always try to post some silly stuff to end the week.
  • 242
 @BenPea: 100%
  • 10
 Pinkbikers love curly bars and lycra gossips, the Pandora box is open, here we are.
  • 200
 Hopefully she's a good instructor or she'll get elbowed off stage.
  • 10
 Sprint à deux
  • 3418
 Would you rather:

Wear very tight clothes and go on dancing with the stars (thumbs up)

Ride an ebike (thumbs down)
  • 1810
 Id rather be a judgemental twat
  • 182
 @psullivan65: You're well on your way. Keep up the hard work! But not too hard, there's no e-assist for being a twat
  • 140
 Some of y’all take yourself way too seriously. Have a little fun, you might even enjoy it.
  • 121
 So, how many UCI points and who will join him on the team?
  • 31
 All you negative dudes, if you score a hot girl that wants you to learn to dance, you’d be as good on the dance floor as you’re on your bike… Rhythm and flow just like your bike. Stylin’ a sweet bike on the trail, stylin’ a hot girl on the dance floor. Many benefits…
  • 30
 I always hoped Gracia and Bourdon would partner up for DWTS.
  • 40
 Volf of Vall Street
  • 1816
 Is this even Pinkbike anymore..
  • 31
 If only he knew that this TV channel is run by the local oligarchs.
  • 41
 off season, ey?
  • 10
 FYI, Wout Van Eart also competed in belgian Masked Singer. He sang Song 2 by Blur
  • 108
 Who is the other girl?
  • 20
 1800W tap dance
  • 10
 Do they dance sprint?
  • 21
 Tipical roadie move.
  • 79
 Who cares?
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.022952
Mobile Version of Website