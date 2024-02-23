Peter Sagan Undergoes Surgery After Heart Arrhythmia During MTB Race

Feb 23, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Peter Sagan was competing on his mountain bike in the Internationales Chelva Gsport Challenge this weekend in Chelva, Spain when his heart rate accelerated to 200 beats per minute, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported earlier today.

Sagan's normal maximum heart rate is 190 beats per minute and the 34-year-old said his first thought upon seeing the higher number was of Sonny Colbrelli, a road cyclist who suffered an exercise-induced cardiac arrest at the Volta a Catalunya in March of 2022 which ended his career.

The Slovakian turned to cardiologist Dr. Roberto Corsetti to analyze the files on his cycling computer and then underwent testing. La Gazetta says that the values ​​the cardiologist found "clearly indicate the sudden onset, always at high levels of intensity of physical effort, of episodes of anomalous tachycardia with a high ventricular response."

Sagan underwent surgery and posted the bulletin from the hospital on his social media today. He said that he expects to be back on his mountain bike in just a few days.

bigquotesThe athlete is fine.

An internal electrophysiological study was carried out, which excluded any supraventricular or ventricular arrhythmia of pathological significance.

A subcutaneous event recorder has been implanted which will allow the future monitoring of the athlete.

The procedure was carried out by Professor Antonio Dello Russo - Director of the Cardiology and Arrhythmology Clinic of the Marche University Hospital - and by his team, with the presence of Dr. Roberto Corsetti - the athlete's trusted cardiologist.La Sirezione Aziendale

Whether we'll see him on the start line at the Paris 2024 Olympics remains to be seen. He still faces the challenging task of accumulating enough points before the cutoff of May 26th to qualify Slovakia for the event. It will require a packed early season schedule to get close to 19th place in the rankings as there are only 250 points on the line for a World Cup win, 100 at a Hors class event such as the Internationales Chelva Gsport Challenge he was competing in when this event took place, and 60 for a class 1 race.




Seb Stott has a great article that talks about why it's not unheard of for cyclists in prime physical condition to suffer cardiac arrest or even sudden cardiac death in this article.

