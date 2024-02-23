Peter Sagan Undergoes Surgery After Heart Arrhythmia During MTB Race

The athlete is fine.



An internal electrophysiological study was carried out, which excluded any supraventricular or ventricular arrhythmia of pathological significance.



A subcutaneous event recorder has been implanted which will allow the future monitoring of the athlete.



The procedure was carried out by Professor Antonio Dello Russo - Director of the Cardiology and Arrhythmology Clinic of the Marche University Hospital - and by his team, with the presence of Dr. Roberto Corsetti - the athlete's trusted cardiologist. — La Sirezione Aziendale