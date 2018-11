After the Russian DH Championship, which took place in the area a couple of months ago, there was a lot of travelling and riding in other places. But I decided to go back and take some cool lines on red track in Gorky bike park of Sochi. The ideal time for a pleasant riding in the south of Russia - the end of October.Thanks to my friend videographer Dima Simakov. The video was shot with the support of Kona Bikes Russia! Follow my Instagram petrvinokurov