Pets of Pinkbike - Pond Beaver 2020

Apr 11, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

Name: Maya
Age: 5 months
Breed: Australian Shepherd/Border Collie
Human: Jason Lucas, Video Production Supervisor

Enjoys long walks in the woods, stealing socks, and eating peanut butter.



Names: Ellie & Peanut
Ages: 10-year-old & 10-month-old
Breeds: Pitbull & Chiweenie
Human: James Huang, Cycling Tips Global Tech Editor

Clearly they don’t get along.



Name: Emmy
Age: 3 years old
Breed: (Not so mini) Mini Aussie Shepard
Human: Mitch Gulliver, Sales

Favorite activities include, chasing mountain bikes, Chasing birds & squirrels, lounging on the job at the PB office. Dream job: Treat tester, but currently stuck in an office job.



Name: Max
Age: 14 years old
Human: Georgia Yardley, Sales

Just been watching Tiger King in quarantine.


OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Name: Frankie
Age: 5 years old
Breed: Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever (or, Duck Toller for short)
Human: Claire Ryan, Graphic Designer

It’s Frankie's 4th week working from home and the novelty is wearing thin but she’s still as stoked as ever!



Name: Chloe
Age: 5 years old
Breed: Unknown - Maltese/Poodle Mix
Human: Brie Forster, Marketing

She is originally from Scottsdale, AZ but her favourite place in the world is the dog paradise of Whistler, BC.



Name: Piper
Age: 3ish years old
Breed: Pointer Hound mix
Human: Amar Murthi, Product Manager

Specs:
13 inches of ground clearance
16 inches of front leg travel
15 inches of rear leg travel
35 inches long plus curly tail technology for stability
45 lbs - Could be an e-dog

Settings:
Trail mode: Reluctantly going an acceptable speed.
DH mode: Running really fast whilst barking insanely.
Chill mode: None - Either asleep or anxious about life.



Name: Zola
Age: 4 years old
Breed: Jack Russell Terrier/Pug cross
Human: Ed Spratt, Content Manager

Her favorite activities are sleeping and antagonizing the postman.



Name: Max
Age: 1 and a half
Breed: Jack Russell
Human: Craig Thompson, Sales

Favourite thing is barking at dogs on TV and chewing through all of his dog toys. Started off loving having humans at home 24/7 but is starting to miss the peace and solitude of his "me time".



Name: Eddy aka Edward Snorton
Age: 6 months
Breed: French Bulldog
Human: Alan Crisp, Head of Sales

Built for Brunch; Eddy holds a master's degree in snoring from Barkley University and is known to turn heads in the streets with his strong eyebrow game and huge selective listening devices. Don’t let his diminutive stature fool you, though - he can clear a room with one small toot and is most definitely judging you right now.



Name: Pana
Age: 5-year-old
Breed: Vizsla
Human: Melanie Jansen, Operations

Born in Nova Scotia, now living the life of a trail dog/princess in Squamish, BC. Claim to fame: has now made it into two different mountain bike publications.



Name: Aava
Age: 3.5 years old
Breed: Little bit of this, little be of that (Mt. Currie Special)
Human: Jay Grottoli, Sales

You can usually find me chasing my human and his two-wheel rolly thing down Whistler's Westside trails, the docks at the lake, the dog park or on squirrel patrol from my balcony. I'm also a nap savant and will shake your paw for cheese.



Name: Ashlu & Sitka
Age: 1.5-year-olds
Breed: Domestic short-hairs (we think?!)
Human: Christie Gibbs, Accounting

Their favourite thing in the world is either the bathroom sink or chasing this ball.


Mirabel Sapp

Name: Mirabel or Mira, for short
Age: 15 weeks
Breed: Maremma / Klee Kai / Catahoula
Human: Daniel Sapp, Tech Editor

Born on Christmas, she weighs 40 pounds, is rapidly growing, likes long walks in the woods, hopes to someday go mountain biking and lives in Pisgah, North Carolina.



Name: Bubba
Age: 14 years
Breed: Boston Terrier
Human: Alan Golds, Head of Brand

Loves sleeping, eating and going for short walks. Will still occasionally challenge bears.



Name: Peyton Manning
Age: Maybe 10+ years
Breed: Possibly Border Collie/Sephard X
Human: Paula Moran, Operations

Rescued from Alberta, Canada started life living outside with no home. Now enjoys spending his days mountain biking with his humans, chasing squirrels, lounging at home, and ignoring little bro. Gets a little too excited about getting to go and work at the Pinkbike Office.



Name: Rory McIlroy
Breed: Heinz 57???
Age: Best guess 6+ years
Human: Paula Moran, Operations

Rescued little dude, found roaming streets in California. Now spends days as office clown, modelling cozy knit sweaters, following big bro everywhere and struts around with his natural mohawk like he owns the place. Requires regular solar charging to act as home and office alert system. If no sun, a fireplace will do.



Name: Habernasch
Age: 5 years
Breed: English Bulldog
Human: Sarah Lukas, PR & Communications

Snoring, farting, being a potato.



Name: Sherpa
Age: 100 years
Breed: Shiba Inu
Human: Mike Levy, Tech Editor

Bonking into things, snarling at other dogs, pizza.



Name: Meeshka
Age: 5 years
Breed: Husky German Shepherd mix
Human: Mike Levy, Tech Editor

Cuddling, car rides, more car rides, even more car rides, being a diva.




Pinkbike Pond Beaver 2020



Posted In:
Racing and Events Pond Beaver 2020


