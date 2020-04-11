Pets of Pinkbike - Pond Beaver 2020

Name:

Maya5 monthsAustralian Shepherd/Border CollieJason Lucas, Video Production SupervisorEllie & Peanut10-year-old & 10-month-oldPitbull & ChiweenieJames Huang, Cycling Tips Global Tech EditorEmmy3 years old(Not so mini) Mini Aussie ShepardMitch Gulliver, SalesMax14 years oldGeorgia Yardley, SalesFrankie5 years oldNova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever (or, Duck Toller for short)Claire Ryan, Graphic DesignerChloe5 years oldUnknown - Maltese/Poodle MixBrie Forster, MarketingPiper3ish years oldPointer Hound mixAmar Murthi, Product ManagerZola4 years oldJack Russell Terrier/Pug crossEd Spratt, Content ManagerMax1 and a halfJack RussellCraig Thompson, SalesEddy aka Edward Snorton6 monthsFrench BulldogAlan Crisp, Head of SalesPana5-year-oldVizslaMelanie Jansen, OperationsAava3.5 years oldLittle bit of this, little be of that (Mt. Currie Special)Jay Grottoli, SalesAshlu & Sitka1.5-year-oldsDomestic short-hairs (we think?!)Christie Gibbs, AccountingMirabel or Mira, for short15 weeksMaremma / Klee Kai / CatahoulaDaniel Sapp, Tech EditorBubba14 yearsBoston TerrierAlan Golds, Head of BrandPeyton ManningMaybe 10+ yearsPossibly Border Collie/Sephard XPaula Moran, OperationsRory McIlroyHeinz 57???Best guess 6+ yearsPaula Moran, OperationsHabernasch5 yearsEnglish BulldogSarah Lukas, PR & CommunicationsSherpa100 yearsShiba InuMike Levy, Tech EditorMeeshka5 yearsHusky German Shepherd mixMike Levy, Tech Editor