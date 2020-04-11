Pets of Pinkbike - Pond Beaver 2020

Name:
MayaAge:
5 monthsBreed:
Australian Shepherd/Border CollieHuman:
Jason Lucas, Video Production SupervisorEnjoys long walks in the woods, stealing socks, and eating peanut butter.Names:
Ellie & PeanutAges:
10-year-old & 10-month-old Breeds:
Pitbull & ChiweenieHuman:
James Huang, Cycling Tips Global Tech EditorClearly they don’t get along.Name:
EmmyAge:
3 years oldBreed:
(Not so mini) Mini Aussie ShepardHuman:
Mitch Gulliver, SalesFavorite activities include, chasing mountain bikes, Chasing birds & squirrels, lounging on the job at the PB office. Dream job: Treat tester, but currently stuck in an office job.Name:
MaxAge:
14 years oldHuman:
Georgia Yardley, SalesJust been watching Tiger King in quarantine.Name:
FrankieAge:
5 years oldBreed:
Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever (or, Duck Toller for short)Human:
Claire Ryan, Graphic DesignerIt’s Frankie's 4th week working from home and the novelty is wearing thin but she’s still as stoked as ever!Name:
ChloeAge:
5 years oldBreed:
Unknown - Maltese/Poodle MixHuman:
Brie Forster, MarketingShe is originally from Scottsdale, AZ but her favourite place in the world is the dog paradise of Whistler, BC.Name:
PiperAge:
3ish years oldBreed:
Pointer Hound mixHuman:
Amar Murthi, Product ManagerSpecs:
13 inches of ground clearance
16 inches of front leg travel
15 inches of rear leg travel
35 inches long plus curly tail technology for stability
45 lbs - Could be an e-dog
Settings:
Trail mode: Reluctantly going an acceptable speed.
DH mode: Running really fast whilst barking insanely.
Chill mode: None - Either asleep or anxious about life. Name:
ZolaAge:
4 years oldBreed:
Jack Russell Terrier/Pug crossHuman:
Ed Spratt, Content ManagerHer favorite activities are sleeping and antagonizing the postman.Name:
MaxAge:
1 and a halfBreed:
Jack RussellHuman:
Craig Thompson, SalesFavourite thing is barking at dogs on TV and chewing through all of his dog toys. Started off loving having humans at home 24/7 but is starting to miss the peace and solitude of his "me time".Name:
Eddy aka Edward SnortonAge:
6 monthsBreed:
French BulldogHuman:
Alan Crisp, Head of SalesBuilt for Brunch; Eddy holds a master's degree in snoring from Barkley University and is known to turn heads in the streets with his strong eyebrow game and huge selective listening devices. Don’t let his diminutive stature fool you, though - he can clear a room with one small toot and is most definitely judging you right now.Name:
PanaAge:
5-year-old Breed:
VizslaHuman:
Melanie Jansen, OperationsBorn in Nova Scotia, now living the life of a trail dog/princess in Squamish, BC. Claim to fame: has now made it into two different mountain bike publications.Name:
AavaAge:
3.5 years oldBreed:
Little bit of this, little be of that (Mt. Currie Special)Human:
Jay Grottoli, SalesYou can usually find me chasing my human and his two-wheel rolly thing down Whistler's Westside trails, the docks at the lake, the dog park or on squirrel patrol from my balcony. I'm also a nap savant and will shake your paw for cheese.Name:
Ashlu & SitkaAge:
1.5-year-oldsBreed:
Domestic short-hairs (we think?!)Human:
Christie Gibbs, AccountingTheir favourite thing in the world is either the bathroom sink or chasing this ball.Name:
Mirabel or Mira, for shortAge:
15 weeksBreed:
Maremma / Klee Kai / CatahoulaHuman:
Daniel Sapp, Tech EditorBorn on Christmas, she weighs 40 pounds, is rapidly growing, likes long walks in the woods, hopes to someday go mountain biking and lives in Pisgah, North Carolina.Name:
BubbaAge:
14 yearsBreed:
Boston TerrierHuman:
Alan Golds, Head of BrandLoves sleeping, eating and going for short walks. Will still occasionally challenge bears. Name:
Peyton ManningAge:
Maybe 10+ yearsBreed:
Possibly Border Collie/Sephard XHuman:
Paula Moran, OperationsRescued from Alberta, Canada started life living outside with no home. Now enjoys spending his days mountain biking with his humans, chasing squirrels, lounging at home, and ignoring little bro. Gets a little too excited about getting to go and work at the Pinkbike Office.Name:
Rory McIlroyBreed:
Heinz 57???Age:
Best guess 6+ yearsHuman:
Paula Moran, OperationsRescued little dude, found roaming streets in California. Now spends days as office clown, modelling cozy knit sweaters, following big bro everywhere and struts around with his natural mohawk like he owns the place. Requires regular solar charging to act as home and office alert system. If no sun, a fireplace will do.Name:
HabernaschAge:
5 yearsBreed:
English BulldogHuman:
Sarah Lukas, PR & CommunicationsSnoring, farting, being a potato. Name:
SherpaAge:
100 yearsBreed:
Shiba InuHuman:
Mike Levy, Tech EditorBonking into things, snarling at other dogs, pizza. Name:
MeeshkaAge:
5 yearsBreed:
Husky German Shepherd mixHuman:
Mike Levy, Tech EditorCuddling, car rides, more car rides, even more car rides, being a diva.
