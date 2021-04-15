Pets of Pinkbike - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 15, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

We don't get to see the animals we usually see at trade shows this year -- like Hank -- so here are the Pets of Pond Beaver.


Name: Maya
Type: Australian Shepherd x Border Collie
Age: 1.5 years
Human: Jason Lucas, Video Production Manager

We picked up Maya from a farm in Williams Lake, BC, last January right before the world flipped upside down. Honestly, she was a huge handful in her early months but since then has turned into quite the rad companion. Her favourite activities include riding, hiking, swimming, chasing birds, and being a constant source of entertainment.




Name: Cruz
Type: Golden Retriever / Border Collie
Age:1.5 years
Human: Max Barron, Videographer

He loves to go on hikes, lick kids' faces, eat all the food, and people watch from our condo. But his favourite thing to do is play fetch with his orange ball.




Name: Mirabel or Mira
Type: Maremma / Klee Kai / Catahoula
Age: 15 months
Human: Daniel Sapp, Technical Editor

Mirabel (Mira) Sapp is a 15 month old Maremma/Klee Kai/Catahoula mix. She’s a solid 90 lbs of puppy that loves being in the woods, spending time with her friends, and has recently started getting out on some mountain bike rides and is a natural at navigating technical terrain. Mira lives in Pisgah Forest, NC with her mom and dad.




Name: Pana
Type: Vizsla
Age: 6 years
Human: Melanie Jansen, Sales Operations Coordinator

She is now 6 years old and got a bit more grey around her snout. Like many others during Covid she tried picking up some weird new hobbies like playing tennis, but realized she much prefers being a trail dog chasing after bikes Wink



Name: Keoke
Type: Three-toed box turtle
Age: 25
Human: Mike Kazimer, Managing Technical Editor

Keoke technically belongs to my partner Angi, but I spend lots of time with him since he resides in my home office. She got him from a pet store back in 1996 and he's been chilling and eating worms (his all-time favorite food) ever since. He also enjoys bananas, strawberries, and raspberries.



Name: Eddy
Age: 1.7
Human: Alan Crisp, Head of Sales
Weight: An S-works Epic with a full bottle
Suited terrain: Light XC / Gravel
Reach: Short
Stack: Smol
Weight bias: Front
Pros: Acceleration
Cons: Reliability


Pinbike's Take: "Eddy had the quickest loop time, 1.4% up on the Pug SE1 and 5.5% ahead of the English Bulldog115. Eddy placed third on the descent, 1.41% behind the dog with longer legs."



Name: Spud
Type: Huntaway
Age: 5 years
Human: Henry Quinney, Technical Editor

This is Spud. He's a huntaway and he lives on my parent's farm. He's the Livestock and Security Supervisor but he wouldn't hurt a fly really. In fact, one of the farm buildings got broken into last year and he basically just cuddled with the burglar for a few minutes. A great sheepdog, a useless guard dog but utterly lovable all the same.


Editorial note: I would also break into a farm building to cuddle with Spud. -AL



Name: Sitka (ginger) and Ashlu (tortie)
Type: Presumably domestic short-hairs, adopted from WAG in Whistler
Age: 2.5 year old sister-cats
Human: Christie Gibbs, Finance

These gals were at Pond Beaver last year, but have since gained a collective 0.9kg between them, seem to have an endless supply of zoomies, and enjoy watching nature videos for cats on YouTube. They also really enjoy pouncing on their humans at 5am demanding food and attention. Cardboard boxes have since replaced their fuzzy ball as their favourite item in the world.




Peyton and Rory

Name: Peyton Manning
Type: Possibly Border Collie / Shepard X
Age: Maybe 11+ years
Human: Paula Moran, Operations

Rescued from Alberta, Canada started life living outside with no home. Now enjoys spending his days mountain biking with his humans, chasing squirrels, lounging at home, and ignoring little bro. Loves that his mum currently works from home.


Name: Rory McIlroy
Type: Heinz 57???
Age: Best guess is 7+ years
Human: Paula Moran, Operations


Rescued little dude, found roaming streets in California. Now spends days modelling cozy knit sweaters, following big bro everywhere and struts around with his natural mohawk like he owns the place. Requires regular solar charging to act as home and office alert system. If no sun, a fireplace will do. Despite tiny size is also a trail dog - sometimes gets a ride in a backpack.



Name: Petrusca
Human: Seb Stott, Technical Editor

This is our cat, Pietruszka. The name means parsley in Polish - she used to belong to a Polish lady who, presumably, liked parsley. She enjoys meowing, walking across my face at night, biting my hand while I stroke her and hiding decapitated rodents around the house (the cat, not the Polish lady). She's very cute though. Sometimes she even joins us for a walk in the woods.



Name: Zola
Type: Jack Russell Terrier / Pug
Age:5 years
Human: Ed Spratt, News Editor

We rescued Zola from an amazing dog charity a couple of years ago after a pretty tough life going through two owners in less than three years. The first few months were pretty hectic as she had a ton of issues to work through. But now Zola loves to head out into the woods, although this is only when she isn’t spending most of the day fast asleep.



Name: Misiu
Type: Border Collie x Lab
Age: 4 months
Human: Radek Burkat, OG

Misiu likes steak, long walks, and internet cables.




Name: X Æ A-12
Type: Human child
Age: 1 year
Human: Brian Park, Head of Editorial

Super adorable, loves playing with sticks, occasionally pees on the rug.


Mike Levy & Sarah Lukas’s Odd Paw Squad

Name: Habernasch
Type: Bulldog
Age:7 years
Human: Mike Levy, Technical Editor, and Sarah Lukas, formerly PR & Communications

Grumpy. Legs don't work. Loves to skid through the inside line.

Name: Meeshka
Type: Husky / Shepherd
Age:7 years
Human: Mike Levy, Technical Editor, and Sarah Lukas, formerly PR & Communications

Has two eyes. All legs work. Loves Tim Bits. Loves Mike Levy. Loves Car Rides.

Name: Sherpa
Type: Shiba Inu
Age:Ancient
Human: Mike Levy, Technical Editor, and Sarah Lukas, formerly PR & Communications

Blind. Deaf. One-eyed pirate dog. Has razor-sharp teeth, but gives nose kisses if you're lucky.






37 Comments

  • 62 2
 Best part of Pond Beaver.
  • 7 0
 You saying that because you like dogs or you’re disappointed with whats been released during Lake Badger?
  • 22 1
 Bring back Levy! We want Levy!
  • 2 0
 Where has he been? Field Test?
  • 3 0
 Doughnut related content please
  • 13 1
 The turtle staring at me is making me extremely uncomfortable.
  • 4 0
 Seriously looks like it’s trying to pierce your soul doesn’t it.
  • 1 3
 Imagine having a turtle as your only pet. lol
  • 3 0
 he can sense weakness and will crush you
  • 3 0
 But did you count his three toes? And aren't they claws?
  • 2 0
 He's staring blatantly at whomever calls him a turtle instead of tortoise.
  • 5 0
 I just realized...I need a box turtle for a trail..uh reptile.. Our speeds would match!
  • 4 1
 For those 5am cats may I suggest an automatic cat feeder. Petkit makes some nice looking ones. Let your beast associate food time with the feeder and not with you.
  • 5 0
 KITTIESSSS!!!!!
  • 4 0
 Everyone thinks they have the best dog... ... and none of them are wrong.
  • 5 1
 now this is content
  • 5 2
 These spark joy !
  • 2 0
 Habernasch! I miss that little guy.
  • 3 0
 Impressive stable Levy!!
  • 2 0
 Waiting for someone to shit on this article.
  • 2 0
 shut up and take the Article of the year award!
  • 2 0
 Why is elon musks child here.
  • 2 0
 Brian's spouse is Elon Musk, didn't you know?
  • 1 0
 @kcy4130: ah yes I forgot about that
  • 1 0
 The turtle's head angle looks really progressive and the standover is impressively low, reach could be longer though
  • 4 2
 SQUAD!
  • 1 0
 The inside corner part is cute
  • 2 0
 I liked this.
  • 1 0
 Great to see all the happy pets (but difficult to tell with the turtle)
  • 1 0
 Happy to see good Collie representation here. Best dogs ever.
  • 2 0
 meow
  • 2 0
 bark
  • 1 0
 I miss my friend so much now. RIP Shugar.
  • 1 0
 I imagine the full squad in the back of the mini. Bad mood no more
  • 1 0
 Mira gets best in show from me. What a good girl.
  • 1 0
 Another list that should have been a video.
  • 1 2
 That turtle is older than my brother who is in his 20s...

Post a Comment



