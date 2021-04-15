Pets of Pinkbike - Pond Beaver 2021

We don't get to see the animals we usually see at trade shows this year -- like Hank -- so here are the Pets of Pond Beaver.Name:
MayaType:
Australian Shepherd x Border CollieAge:
1.5 yearsHuman:
Jason Lucas, Video Production Manager We picked up Maya from a farm in Williams Lake, BC, last January right before the world flipped upside down. Honestly, she was a huge handful in her early months but since then has turned into quite the rad companion. Her favourite activities include riding, hiking, swimming, chasing birds, and being a constant source of entertainment.
Name:
CruzType:
Golden Retriever / Border CollieAge:
1.5 yearsHuman:
Max Barron, VideographerHe loves to go on hikes, lick kids' faces, eat all the food, and people watch from our condo. But his favourite thing to do is play fetch with his orange ball.
Name:
Mirabel or MiraType:
Maremma / Klee Kai / CatahoulaAge:
15 monthsHuman:
Daniel Sapp, Technical EditorMirabel (Mira) Sapp is a 15 month old Maremma/Klee Kai/Catahoula mix. She’s a solid 90 lbs of puppy that loves being in the woods, spending time with her friends, and has recently started getting out on some mountain bike rides and is a natural at navigating technical terrain. Mira lives in Pisgah Forest, NC with her mom and dad.
Name:
PanaType:
VizslaAge:
6 yearsHuman:
Melanie Jansen, Sales Operations CoordinatorShe is now 6 years old and got a bit more grey around her snout. Like many others during Covid she tried picking up some weird new hobbies like playing tennis, but realized she much prefers being a trail dog chasing after bikes
Name:
KeokeType:
Three-toed box turtleAge:
25Human:
Mike Kazimer, Managing Technical EditorKeoke technically belongs to my partner Angi, but I spend lots of time with him since he resides in my home office. She got him from a pet store back in 1996 and he's been chilling and eating worms (his all-time favorite food) ever since. He also enjoys bananas, strawberries, and raspberries.
Name: Eddy
Age: 1.7
Human: Alan Crisp, Head of Sales
Weight: An S-works Epic with a full bottle
Suited terrain: Light XC / Gravel
Reach: Short
Stack: Smol
Weight bias: Front
Pros: Acceleration
Cons: Reliability
Pinbike's Take: "Eddy had the quickest loop time, 1.4% up on the Pug SE1 and 5.5% ahead of the English Bulldog115. Eddy placed third on the descent, 1.41% behind the dog with longer legs."
Name:
SpudType:
HuntawayAge:
5 yearsHuman:
Henry Quinney, Technical EditorThis is Spud. He's a huntaway and he lives on my parent's farm. He's the Livestock and Security Supervisor but he wouldn't hurt a fly really. In fact, one of the farm buildings got broken into last year and he basically just cuddled with the burglar for a few minutes. A great sheepdog, a useless guard dog but utterly lovable all the same.Editorial note: I would also break into a farm building to cuddle with Spud. -AL
Name:
Sitka (ginger) and Ashlu (tortie)Type:
Presumably domestic short-hairs, adopted from WAG in WhistlerAge:
2.5 year old sister-catsHuman:
Christie Gibbs, FinanceThese gals were at Pond Beaver last year, but have since gained a collective 0.9kg between them, seem to have an endless supply of zoomies, and enjoy watching nature videos for cats on YouTube. They also really enjoy pouncing on their humans at 5am demanding food and attention. Cardboard boxes have since replaced their fuzzy ball as their favourite item in the world.
Name:
Peyton ManningType:
Possibly Border Collie / Shepard XAge:
Maybe 11+ yearsHuman:
Paula Moran, OperationsRescued from Alberta, Canada started life living outside with no home. Now enjoys spending his days mountain biking with his humans, chasing squirrels, lounging at home, and ignoring little bro. Loves that his mum currently works from home.
Name: Rory McIlroy
Type: Heinz 57???
Age: Best guess is 7+ years
Human: Paula Moran, Operations
Rescued little dude, found roaming streets in California. Now spends days modelling cozy knit sweaters, following big bro everywhere and struts around with his natural mohawk like he owns the place. Requires regular solar charging to act as home and office alert system. If no sun, a fireplace will do. Despite tiny size is also a trail dog - sometimes gets a ride in a backpack.
Name:
PetruscaHuman:
Seb Stott, Technical EditorThis is our cat, Pietruszka. The name means parsley in Polish - she used to belong to a Polish lady who, presumably, liked parsley. She enjoys meowing, walking across my face at night, biting my hand while I stroke her and hiding decapitated rodents around the house (the cat, not the Polish lady). She's very cute though. Sometimes she even joins us for a walk in the woods.
Name:
ZolaType:
Jack Russell Terrier / PugAge:
5 yearsHuman:
Ed Spratt, News EditorWe rescued Zola from an amazing dog charity a couple of years ago after a pretty tough life going through two owners in less than three years. The first few months were pretty hectic as she had a ton of issues to work through. But now Zola loves to head out into the woods, although this is only when she isn’t spending most of the day fast asleep.
Name:
MisiuType:
Border Collie x LabAge:
4 monthsHuman:
Radek Burkat, OGMisiu likes steak, long walks, and internet cables.
Name:
X Æ A-12Type:
Human childAge:
1 yearHuman:
Brian Park, Head of EditorialSuper adorable, loves playing with sticks, occasionally pees on the rug.
Name:
HabernaschType:
BulldogAge:
7 yearsHuman:
Mike Levy, Technical Editor, and Sarah Lukas, formerly PR & CommunicationsGrumpy. Legs don't work. Loves to skid through the inside line.Name:
MeeshkaType:
Husky / ShepherdAge:
7 yearsHuman:
Mike Levy, Technical Editor, and Sarah Lukas, formerly PR & CommunicationsHas two eyes. All legs work. Loves Tim Bits. Loves Mike Levy. Loves Car Rides.Name:
SherpaType:
Shiba InuAge:
AncientHuman:
Mike Levy, Technical Editor, and Sarah Lukas, formerly PR & CommunicationsBlind. Deaf. One-eyed pirate dog. Has razor-sharp teeth, but gives nose kisses if you're lucky.
