Pets of Pinkbike - Pond Beaver 2021



Name: Rory McIlroy

Type: Heinz 57???

Age: Best guess is 7+ years

Human: Paula Moran, Operations





Rescued little dude, found roaming streets in California. Now spends days modelling cozy knit sweaters, following big bro everywhere and struts around with his natural mohawk like he owns the place. Requires regular solar charging to act as home and office alert system. If no sun, a fireplace will do. Despite tiny size is also a trail dog - sometimes gets a ride in a backpack.