Phil Atwill and Bernard Kerr to Miss Val di Sole Through Injury

Unfortunately I won’t be joining the boys in the pit this week... A crash last weekend has put me out with a broken Scaphoid. Frustrating as the season just started to turn around but that’s how it goes sometimes. Gonna miss Val di Sole and Lenzerheide for sure. Surgery this week and hopefully a speedy recovery to follow. I’d love to be back in time for the last round buts let’s see how we go. Cheers Cube Global Squad for all the support.