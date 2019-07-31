Phil Atwill and Bernard Kerr to Miss Val di Sole Through Injury

Bad news for two Brits who were just starting to pick up pace this year as Phil Atwill and Bernard Kerr have both announced injuries will keep them out of racing in Val di Sole. With Lenzerheide coming just a week later, we're unlikely to see them racing there either. Here's the info from the riders:Phil Atwill
Bernard Kerr
|Unfortunately I won’t be joining the boys in the pit this week... A crash last weekend has put me out with a broken Scaphoid. Frustrating as the season just started to turn around but that’s how it goes sometimes. Gonna miss Val di Sole and Lenzerheide for sure. Surgery this week and hopefully a speedy recovery to follow. I’d love to be back in time for the last round buts let’s see how we go. Cheers Cube Global Squad for all the support.
|Gutted to say that I cracked a bone in my hand at the end of last week on a stupid crash...I was looking forward to these next races more than you can imagine after a frustrating last couple of rounds. Should be back pretty soon and in time to do some more racing! See everyone at the races.
We're sending out healing vibes to both the riders and we hope to see them back racing soon.
