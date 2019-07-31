Phil Atwill and Bernard Kerr to Miss Val di Sole Through Injury

Jul 31, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Bad news for two Brits who were just starting to pick up pace this year as Phil Atwill and Bernard Kerr have both announced injuries will keep them out of racing in Val di Sole. With Lenzerheide coming just a week later, we're unlikely to see them racing there either. Here's the info from the riders:

Phil Atwill


bigquotesUnfortunately I won’t be joining the boys in the pit this week... A crash last weekend has put me out with a broken Scaphoid. Frustrating as the season just started to turn around but that’s how it goes sometimes. Gonna miss Val di Sole and Lenzerheide for sure. Surgery this week and hopefully a speedy recovery to follow. I’d love to be back in time for the last round buts let’s see how we go. Cheers Cube Global Squad for all the support.

Bernard Kerr


bigquotesGutted to say that I cracked a bone in my hand at the end of last week on a stupid crash...I was looking forward to these next races more than you can imagine after a frustrating last couple of rounds. Should be back pretty soon and in time to do some more racing! See everyone at the races.

We're sending out healing vibes to both the riders and we hope to see them back racing soon.

Regions in Article
Bikeland Val Di Sole

Posted In:
Racing and Events Bernard Kerr Phil Atwill DH Racing Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2019


Must Read This Week
Review: Shimano's All-New XT 4-Piston Brakes
73090 views
First Ride: Yeti's 2020 SB140 Doesn't Want to Be Confined by Race Tape
62873 views
Review: Intend Infinity Dual-Crown USD Fork
55367 views
7 Protective Frame Tapes Ridden & Rated
47020 views
Bike Check: Caminade’s Titanium ‘Chill Easy’ Trail/Enduro Bike
46893 views
Video: Mountain Biker Narrowly Avoids Hitting 2 Bear Cubs
41909 views
Results: USA National Championships 2019
37545 views
Injury Update: Aaron Gwin Out Until DH World Champs
36932 views

21 Comments

  • + 37
 Thing about tandem bikes is when it goes bad it goes really bad. Heal up boys.
  • + 10
 Was looking forward to see if Kerr would find any more huge gaps to hit
  • + 6
 He's been looking flat out pinned all season. What a bummer
  • + 6
 Sorry Bernard. You were in my DH Fantasy team and therefore cursed. My bad.
  • + 3
 It seems like, more and more, the key to success at the uppermost levels is injury & risk management. This is probably where the support of a rich sponsor really makes the difference.
  • + 1
 More and more? Are you being serious?
  • + 4
 A rich sponsor is the key to staying healthy now? The denim destroyer would beg to differ, methinks.
  • + 3
 I mean having a dedicated masseuse, personal trainers, elite sports rehab, having all the circus of the pits taken care of for you, etc.

Yes, very fast riders like the Denim Destroyer can do well for a race or two, but say he takes a big spill, will he have a whole team of people to help him recover?
  • + 1
 There is some truth to that, it seems like this season the injury rates for top riders in both DH and Enduro are extremely high. Which is a problem for the sport, if championships are decided more by injury luck than by rider skill. And don't kid yourself, at this level and at those speeds, luck an important factor. Just think of Jesse Melamed who had a season ending crash while intentionally riding carefully to avoid crashing.
  • + 3
 Scaphoid fractures are a real bummer, extremely slow to heal and very frustrating in the meantime (speaking from experience). At least Phil is getting surgery, that'll speed it up.
  • + 2
 For real. I had to wipe my butt with my left hand for years after fracturing my right scaphoid. Stupid tiny, useless, slow-to-heal bones.
  • + 11
 @nitur: I usually wipe my butt with paper.
But to each their own, I guess.
  • + 6
 or were they playing bloody knuckles?
  • + 5
 Lots of great riders on the sidelines right now. What a bummer!
  • + 2
 Damn son, just when they were both getting up to speed. Speedy recovery to the local boys.
  • + 1
 I got a screw in my scaphiod, and it takes a while to get back up to speed , good luck and healing vibes
  • + 1
 The reason why i'm stopping this ... No more injury
  • + 1
 fuuuuuuuuuuq
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.019877
Mobile Version of Website