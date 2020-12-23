Phil Atwill & Gaetan Vige Part Ways with Cube Global Squad

Thank you for the ride Phil Atwill and Gaetan Vige! It has been a pleasant couple of years with the two of you! We wish you all the best for your professional and personal future! — Cube Bikes

Cube has today announced it is parting ways with Phil Atwill and Gaetan Vige for 2021 and beyond.Both Vige and Atwill joined Cube at the start of the 2019 season and have raced for two years with the German brand. Atwill picked up a handful of top 20 finishes for the brand and ended on a high with his second career podium earned at the final race of 2020 in Lousa. Vige's best result for the team came in 2020 too when he finished 26th in Maribor.There's no word on where either rider will be headed next but we'll update you with more news as we get it.