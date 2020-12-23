Phil Atwill & Gaetan Vige Part Ways with Cube Global Squad

Dec 23, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Big day for Phil Atwill landing on the last step of the podium.

Cube has today announced it is parting ways with Phil Atwill and Gaetan Vige for 2021 and beyond.

Both Vige and Atwill joined Cube at the start of the 2019 season and have raced for two years with the German brand. Atwill picked up a handful of top 20 finishes for the brand and ended on a high with his second career podium earned at the final race of 2020 in Lousa. Vige's best result for the team came in 2020 too when he finished 26th in Maribor.

Phil freakin Atwill ladies and gents. Privateer mode engaged and straight onto the podium at the last opportunity.
Gaetan Vige is lovin it out here in Portugal even in privateer mode without team support.


bigquotesThank you for the ride Phil Atwill and Gaetan Vige! It has been a pleasant couple of years with the two of you! We wish you all the best for your professional and personal future!Cube Bikes

There's no word on where either rider will be headed next but we'll update you with more news as we get it.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Cube Gaetan Vige Phil Atwill


17 Comments

  • 12 0
 « Pleasant ». What a word.
  • 2 0
 came here to say the exact same thing!
  • 2 0
 It's the perfect word to describe Atwill's riding style.
  • 11 0
 Making room for Danny Hart!!! Hope Phil finds a good new team
  • 1 1
 Is it really making room if their contracts were just up?
  • 4 0
 Phil get back on Propain. You could make that bike do anything at will. This team change leading to an empty roster at Cube... I wonder if the DH rumours are true. I guess we will soon find out if it's that or DH to Nukeproof.
  • 2 1
 iirc, he didn't have the greatest relationship with Propain's team manager. So I guess he won't go back there
  • 1 1
 @bashhard: which is unfortunate, because as such a stylish, capable rider with a hilarious demeanour, did more for the brand than any other rider on their roster.
  • 5 0
 Santa Cruz for Phil? Might be one of the most stylish ambassadors tho
  • 1 0
 this would be the ultimate combo
  • 2 0
 Defenitley, they need a bit of crazyness now!
  • 1 0
 Pick up where Brycleand left off. Riding style is so similar!
  • 5 0
 Phil the inaugural signing to Cathrow Racing?
  • 4 0
 Phil and Cathro for the win
  • 3 0
 Yeah - Phil for the Syndicate, sign him up Kathy!!
  • 2 0
 Hey @cube, we need to talk about your use of exclamation points. Three in one Insta post? Really?
  • 1 0
 Hoping these two find good new teams! Both such incredible bike riders.

