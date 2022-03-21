Video: Phil Atwill & Vali Groeger Ride Street & Dirt Jumps in Athens

With the launch of the new Trickshot we asked Phil Atwill
and Los Hackos
member Vali Groeger
if they would like to have a go on it. Known as the Jib-Master himself, Phil Atwill was instantly hooked and Vali Groeger couldn't resist escaping the German winter and so he visited Phil in Athens, Greece. Together they rode around the city and checked out a lot of unique spots.
With Phil's creativity and Vali's dirt jump skills they created a video which is just a pleasure to watch and will definitely brighten your day!
Credits:
Rider: @phil_atwill
, @vali_groeger
Camera: @eignerframes
, @mario.hegewald
, @ferri_brouk
Producer: @jeg_heter_fritjof
Edit: @marius_beatstuber
Music: @bluntonebeats
