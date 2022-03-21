close
Video: Phil Atwill & Vali Groeger Ride Street & Dirt Jumps in Athens

Mar 21, 2022
by PROPAIN-Bicycles  

With the launch of the new Trickshot we asked Phil Atwill and Los Hackos member Vali Groeger if they would like to have a go on it. Known as the Jib-Master himself, Phil Atwill was instantly hooked and Vali Groeger couldn't resist escaping the German winter and so he visited Phil in Athens, Greece. Together they rode around the city and checked out a lot of unique spots.




With Phil's creativity and Vali's dirt jump skills they created a video which is just a pleasure to watch and will definitely brighten your day!



Credits:

Rider: @phil_atwill, @vali_groeger
Camera: @eignerframes, @mario.hegewald, @ferri_brouk
Producer: @jeg_heter_fritjof
Edit: @marius_beatstuber
Music: @bluntonebeats

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Phil always brings the best vibes and is an absolute pleasure to watch on the bike
  • 1 0
 Phil always with the class edits! Also always exciting to watch on a DH race run!

