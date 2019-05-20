Video: Phil Atwill Searches For the Flow State in Athens and Maribor

Phil poured effort into whatever we were doing, whether it was building a feature or nailing a line. Its clear to me he genuinely loves what he does. The wild-man persona fades away when its time to race, there was an element of professionalism about him I wasn't expecting to see. Hopefully this gave you an insight into his motivations as an athlete, he is a master of flow and because of this I have no doubt we will see results. Facing adversity is easier when you love what you do. — Max Rendall