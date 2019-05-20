VIDEOS

Video: Phil Atwill Searches For the Flow State in Athens and Maribor

May 20, 2019
by Max Rendall  

Full immersion, focus, involvement and enjoyment of a process. In essence, flow is characterized by complete absorption in what one does, resulting in a loss in ones sense of space and time.

For athletes, flow is essential but elusive. This is a story of working with the flow state, and the consequential ups and downs of a professional mountain bikers career.


bigquotesMax Rendall (Sleeper.co) hit me up about a film concept a few months back. It sounded interesting so we organised a weeks filming around my new home in Athens. We had a really fun week which ended in Max getting into a pretty scary crash on my scooter, he survived but the scooter didn't (RIP the ZIP). After that we saw an opportunity and managed to organise an extension on the video with a trip to Maribor, I was driving anyway so he hopped in with me to the IXS and World Cup.Phil Atwill

bigquotesStop sign hidden behind a tree, t-boned at a junction. An important lesson for when driving in Greece. Was really lucky to walk away from this one, an abrupt end to what was an amazing week filming.Max Rendall

PC: The amazing @katgeorgudis

PC: @Katgeorgudis

The skies were mad at times. One of the days was spent exploring a full sized abandoned airfield in doomsday conditions. At this time of year, the greeks expect to see wall to wall sunshine, apparently it's been the worst winter in nearly 100 years. #ClimateChange




bigquotesPhil poured effort into whatever we were doing, whether it was building a feature or nailing a line. Its clear to me he genuinely loves what he does. The wild-man persona fades away when its time to race, there was an element of professionalism about him I wasn't expecting to see. Hopefully this gave you an insight into his motivations as an athlete, he is a master of flow and because of this I have no doubt we will see results. Facing adversity is easier when you love what you do.Max Rendall

Samples: Steven Kotler - "How to open up the next level of human performance" TED TALK

 just lov'in the skills. Would love to see you smash it (in a good way) at Ft Bill. Our house will certainly be screaming at the live feed as you come down. Its your time Phil
 Incredible vid! Really hope we are going to get more of this!
 Damn this is a really amazing !!!
 real good work Sleeper.co
 Rad video, insane skills on a bike..!
 Sooo good yea bro
 made me hate ebikes a bit less

