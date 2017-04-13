Phil Atwill is on Fire - Video

Here we have a first look at one of the teams 2017 race bikes. After Propain signed with the Dirt team end of 2015 the first project was designing a bike that would become our race machine for the 2017 season. With the alloy bike already having such great riding characteristics we already had a solid platform to work off and to base any small changes for the first Carbon prototype. The goals for the new Carbon frame were simple, to make it lighter and stiffer maintaining the same balanced riding performance while offering usable sizing adjustments both at the head tube and rear axle and what you see here is one of the first production frames in our team spec and colours. We are very proud, the last 12 months of testing has resulted in such a beauty and we thought you guys might enjoy a closer look as well. For the moment this is just a first look to show off our new team bikes however please keep an eye on the Dirt website after World Cup #1 in Lourdes for a full bike check. — Team manager Ben Reid