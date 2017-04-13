Phil Atwill is on Fire - Video

Apr 13, 2017 at 6:45
Apr 13, 2017
by PROPAIN-Bicycles  
 
Phil Atwill - Queenstown Rage

by PropainDirtZelvy
Views: 171    Faves: 6    Comments: 0


When it’s cold and grey in Europe, New Zealand offers prime conditions to sharpen one's riding skills. No wonder that most top downhill racers have added Crankworx Rotorua to their schedules. Among them: Phil Atwill on his brand new Propain Rage Carbon.


In the upcoming world cup season, Ben Reid’s boys will pilot Propain’s new Rage Carbon bike. Excessive testing during offseason showed some promising results and we lock forward seeing it pay off in the World Cup this year. Good Luck to Phil Atwill, David Trummer and the Kerr Twins.


bigquotesHere we have a first look at one of the teams 2017 race bikes. After Propain signed with the Dirt team end of 2015 the first project was designing a bike that would become our race machine for the 2017 season. With the alloy bike already having such great riding characteristics we already had a solid platform to work off and to base any small changes for the first Carbon prototype. The goals for the new Carbon frame were simple, to make it lighter and stiffer maintaining the same balanced riding performance while offering usable sizing adjustments both at the head tube and rear axle and what you see here is one of the first production frames in our team spec and colours. We are very proud, the last 12 months of testing has resulted in such a beauty and we thought you guys might enjoy a closer look as well. For the moment this is just a first look to show off our new team bikes however please keep an eye on the Dirt website after World Cup #1 in Lourdes for a full bike check.Team manager Ben Reid



MENTIONS: @PROPAIN-Bicycles
4 Comments

  • + 4
 That manual to nose wheelie might be the most bitchin maneuver I've ever seen!!!!
  • + 1
 nice to watch a video that I don't have to "Mute" for a change
  • + 1
 F!@# YES! Rage needs to be the soundtrack in more of these videos.
  • + 1
 Just here for the Rage.

