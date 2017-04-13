Phil Atwill is on Fire - Video

When it’s cold and grey in Europe, New Zealand offers prime conditions to sharpen one's riding skills. No wonder that most top downhill racers have added Crankworx Rotorua to their schedules. Among them: Phil Atwill on his brand new Propain Rage Carbon.
In the upcoming world cup season, Ben Reid’s boys will pilot Propain’s new Rage Carbon bike. Excessive testing during offseason showed some promising results and we lock forward seeing it pay off in the World Cup this year. Good Luck to Phil Atwill, David Trummer and the Kerr Twins.
4 Comments
Post a Comment